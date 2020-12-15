ZP polls: BJP makes clean sweep in Sattari

Valpoi: Despite a low voter turnout of 66.52 per cent for the Zilla Panchayat polls, the BJP made a clean sweep in the Sattari taluka by winning the 3 seats of Nagargao, Honda and Keri constituencies.

BJP candidate Devayani Gawas emerged winner in the Keri constituency, bagging 6,802 votes while her rival Congress candidate Parinita Rane could muster only 2,766 votes.

In the Honda constituency, the BJP candidate Sagun Wadkar emerged winner with 5,359 votes; Independent candidate Ganpat Gaonkar managed to poll 2,575 votes, Congress candidate Ramesh Gawade got 1,187 votes, and other candidates Gurudas Gaonkar secured 749 votes and Pundalik Madkar got only 312 votes.

In Nagargao, BJP candidate Rajashree Kale polled 6,652 votes, while Congress candidate Usha Mest bagged 3,090 votes.

Speaking to the media, Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane said that despite false propaganda, the opposition failed to grab votes which means the people trust BJP and have kept faith in him.

“I attribute this victory to my people of Sattari and assure them to fulfil what I have promised during campaigning. Never take for granted any voter. They have expectations and our government will fulfil it in the coming days by creating jobs for youth and provide basic facilities in remote villages,” Rane said.

He further said that during campaigning, he observed that villages lack facilities like proper roads and water supply, and he would request Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state party president Shet Tanavade to address this issue on a priority.