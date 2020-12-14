Why are markets rising even as the economy is struggling?

By DM Deshpande

It appears from the recent rise in stock market prices that they are charting a different course of their own. India had to undergo one of the strictest lockdowns in the COVID19 hit world. Consequently, markets crashed by more than 35 per cent in March this year, marking a three year low in all major market indices.

Since then, market index Nifty has risen by 76 per cent and the northward march appears to continue. To put this in perspective, this is the second biggest rise in the world; the Canadian stocks have done marginally better, going up by 79 per cent.

The pandemic has taken its toll on all economies and India is no exception. In fact, it is one of the worst affected amongst the major economies of the world. However, markets move not just on today’s fundamentals, but also on expectations on how will tomorrow be.

The RBI’s latest projections of GDP growth rate have to be viewed in this context. The current financial year, after all, is not going to be as bad as expected earlier. The year 2020-21, according to the apex bank, is likely to end with a contraction of 7.5 per cent and not 9.5 per cent as estimated previously. In what can be termed as a big boost to the markets, the RBI also projects that the first quarter of the next fiscal will see the economy growing by 21.9 per cent.

This high growth will not be just because of a low base of last year; a new methodology of tracking growth is being contemplated. Markets seem to have discounted all these positives. Looking at the growth green shoots that is now covering more sectors of the economy, the premier bank may not be off the mark. There are other international agencies too that have predicted strong growth prospects for the Indian economy vis-a-vis the other emerging economies.

The dovish stance of the RBI is also contributing to rise in stock market prices. Despite inflationary pressures and expectations, it has not hiked the interest rates. Clearly, both inflation control and deficit management have been put off temporarily.

The grand Indian growth story has several buyers if one views the inflows of Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) into the nation and compares the same with other emerging economies. The world is awash with liquidity. Central banks in the EU and US have pumped money into their economies to help combat the pandemic. Easy money is fueling higher risk appetite. FPI have topped $13.5 billion into India whereas, at the other end of the spectrum, Brazil and Taiwan have negative flow (that is outflow from these nations) of around $15 billion.

South Africa and Thailand too have suffered exodus of dollars to the extent of $7.8 and $9.2 billion respectively. Other emerging economies, Malaysia, Indonesia and Philippines too have registered net outflow of investments.

Some things have changed which have led to structural changes in how business is conducted in India. They have probably not received attention that they deserve. One is the ushering in of GST. It is not just about one nation, one market and uniform tax. It is about the most powerful nudge for businesses to become formal. There is now a real financial incentive for hundreds of small units to formalize. Not that there are no unscrupulous elements still trying to find loopholes and evade payment of taxes. Certainly, however, the cost of doing so has gone up.

On the other hand, there are savings and incentives when a small unit becomes a part of the formal economy. Second, misuse of public money for private gain seems to be becoming more and more difficult. There is a multi-pronged attack by governments and multiple agencies against such practice. Take for example, bankruptcy laws. Promoters now stand to lose their firms if bankruptcy proceedings are initiated against them. This change in law seems to have worked. Data for recovery of non-performing assets in 2019 is more than twice the amount when compared with the data for a year during Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI) 2002.

There are, of course, risks in a market which otherwise looks poised for further growth. The second wave of the coronavirus may play a spoilsport. It is showing signs of being worse than the first. So far, a few states, that too in urban centres only have reported a second/third wave of COVID-19 but the overall impact has not been devastating. However, this is of little comfort considering how quickly it can engulf nations and people as seen in the first wave.

Secondly, India’s stimulus plan has so far been muted, at around two per cent of the GDP. Demand did rise in India, but it may also have been due to pent up demand and festival boosted demand. The question that is being debated is whether this will be sustained in coming months. Services have not revived in full; some businesses are permanently shut. Uncertainty in business continues to worry small and medium players. Thirdly, the financial sector is not exactly in the pink of health.

If there is any sign that things are getting out of control here, it will have direct and immediate impact on markets. As can be seen from past experience, it does not take too long a time for good sentiments to turn bad. So, while it is good to be optimistic, signals sent by a host of risk factors need to be kept in mind by investors.

The author has four decades of experience in higher education teaching and research. He is the former first vice-chancellor of ISBM University, Chhattisgarh.