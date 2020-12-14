TNS Jewellers names Rubiya Shaikh as Goa’s Jewel

TNS Jewellers felicitated student Rubiya Shaikh for her brilliant academic performance and awarded her the Goa’s Jewel honour. Shaikh aced the NEET 2020 exam for entrance into medicine and stood first at the all Goa level. She had also appeared for a seat in engineering where she cracked the JEE Mains and the JEE Advanced. Shaikh had got a seat at IIT Kanpur for aerospace engineering but has decided to become a doctor. At the recently conducted National Talent Search Examination and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana scholarship exams, she passed with flying colours.

“In today’s highly competitive and stressful world Rubiya has metamorphosed, just like a jewel forming under pressure, into a youth icon of Goa,” said Nikunj Gupta, proprietor, TNS Jewellers.

The chief guest at the function was Pravin Zantye, MLA Maem Constituency, who felicitated Shaikh in the presence of Francis de Tue, tiatrist and composer and Mac Vaz, director, Madame Rosa Distillery, convener of the selection committee. The event was at TNS Jewellers , Panaji store

Each year TNS Jewellers invites entries for the Goa’s Jewel honour from a woman or girl child achievers.