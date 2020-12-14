The coming Christmas

By Tensing Rodrigues

Christmas is here. The opportunity may look like a big fat Santa Claus. But no that’s only an illusion. Remember what we have said earlier about essentials and value for money. In Goa the festive mood may not be much dampened by the shrinking purchasing power given the fact that much of it comes from government and quasi-government employment. But there is one big segment which has taken a hit: Casinos, hotels, eateries, travel, foreign remittances, etc. But do not worry the Christmas cake is definitely big enough for you to get a bite if only you bite at the right place.

One strong trend that is likely to deliver returns on your investment is the shift to home delivery. This year consumers’ rendezvous with the Santa Claus may not be at the mall; it is likely to be at their doorstep. I shall not go over the entire Christmas shopping list. Instead I shall focus on one small item on it as an illustration- the Christmas sweets.

Lot of pop-n-mom ovens have cropped up across Goa and a lot more are likely to be popping up these days. You can find them on social media sites. They are small enterprises and often have a limited reach for delivery. But many of them can offer genuinely homemade goodies. You can act as an aggregator. If you are based in say North Goa, you can pick the stuff in bulk from South Goa and deliver in your area of reach and vice versa.

And you can add value by being selective. Once you know which neureos are the better ones, you can deliver the benefit of that knowledge to your customers. You can do your own brand research. Let every order you service add to it. That will benefit your customers and grow your business.

Remember that the money that comes from your sales is only the visible part of the inflow. What lies invisible is the knowledge and the goodwill; the money will pass on to your supplier but the knowledge and the goodwill will remain with you and yield you more money.

You can capitalize on another trend we noted earlier. Heightened consumer awareness on hygienic packaging of products. This offers you a good opportunity for value addition. Many of these pop-n-mom ovens may not be up to the mark when it comes to packaging. You can buy their products in bulk and repackage them more hygienically. But sometimes that may not work or may not serve the purpose because edible products need to be handled in a hygienic manner from the beginning and packaged likewise, viz. one has to adopt a hygienic process from the time the product gets out of the oven.

For this you can tie up with the original producers. It may not be feasible for you to transform their entire production process. You have to work with them to enforce quality control of the post-production process for the batches that you are purchasing from them. For that you will need to work out the additional costs involved and the mark-up you can add to the price to cover those costs.

But this is not restricted only to the Christmas goodies. Such a value addition can be tried for all food and beverage products, and even for other groceries like cereals and pulses. Hygienically packed products can offer you both higher margins and consumer loyalty. When that is combined with online marketing and home delivery, it can build a strong USP. But you need to look at it on a broader canvas.

Are you looking at a niche elite market or are you looking at a mass market. You have to choose which will deliver you better returns. If you are aiming at an elite market you have a greater scope for value addition, as you can charge higher mark-ups; but your volumes will be low. But if you are aiming at mass market, your value addition will be constrained by the price point; your margins will be low but your volumes will be high.

These are just a few thoughts about investing in a business; more important is to accept that equity investment is not the only form of investment. In equity investment you invest in someone else’s business and share in the profits. In direct investment you invest in your own business.

The author is an investment consultant. Readers can send their comments and queries to [email protected]