Tanishq introduces a flexible purchase plan for gold jewellery

With the onset of the wedding season across regions, Tanishq has introduced a new purchase plan, Rivaah Aashirwaad for customers to plan their jewellery purchases. The purchase plan allows customers to buy gold ornaments in a structured and systematic manner and enjoy great discounts on the making charges.

“Aashirwaad is the blessing in gold that is gifted to the bride as a token of love and appreciation as she embarks on her new journey in life. Families plan wedding purchases well in advance as the event is one of the biggest expense in the life cycle of the customer. The plan incentivizes customers by enrolling them in a secured monthly purchase plan which is structured in a way that offers better value for money compared to spot purchase. Customers benefit from flexibility in their purchases through the plan.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajoy Chawla, CEO, jewellery division, Titan Company Ltd said, “In Indian culture, buying and adorning gold jewellery holds significant importance, especially for weddings. Being India’s most trusted jewellery brand, we appreciate the auspiciousness of gold associated with wedding rituals. All parents want the best for their daughter and the jewellery they give to her for her special wedding day is symbolic of their blessings and eternal love for her. With Rivaah Aashirwaad, we aim to offer the best opportunity to brides and their families to build their wedding trousseau with the finestof our designs, assurance of purity and at competitive prices.”

Keeping in line with all the COVID-19 safety and precaution norms, Tanishq has implemented advanced gold standard safety norms across all stores. The brand has also recently introduced an array of phygital features available for the customers to shop from the comfort of their home and providing them with an enjoyable Omni channel shopping experience.