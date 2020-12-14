Laptop sales surge on work from home culture

Computers have become an integral part of the modern life and form an indispensable tool for carrying out various jobs. The ongoing Corona pandemic and the ‘working from home’ concept have further reinforced their essentiality.

The desk-top computers have been long replaced by laptops, and these small, portable personal computers are now used by everyone including corporate executives, students for their online studies and even the housewives. However, many of the users have no clear idea as to which type of laptop is suited for them, and whether they are using the one as per their requirement.

Mandar Manjrekar, the Asus retailer and owner of a Porvorim-based showroom selling products of the particular brand reveals the importance of using specific configurations for specific applications.

Asus, a Taiwan-based leading international brand in IT products including laptops, notebooks, net books, motherboards and graphics cards, opens up interesting choices before the users of computers. Asus, which is passionate about technology and driven by innovation, creates products that perfectly meet the needs of today’s digital home and office, besides the educational sector.

“Asus offers various kinds of laptops, which are primarily divided into basic or entry level, mid-level and performance level categories,” Manjrekar informed, stating that the performance level computers are further divided into two groups. Those in group one are called ultra books/ Zen books and used by high-end users like corporate executives, people who are on the move and so on, while those in other group are placed under the Republic of Gamers (ROG) Series and used for gaming, designing and engineering purposes.

“Ultra books/ Zen books takes care of features like light weight, crisp display, excellent key board, long battery back-up, and starts from Rs 85,000 onwards, while the ROG series laptops are placed in the range from Rs one lakh to Rs 8 lakh,” he added.

Speaking further, Manjrekar said that in order to bridge the gap between the mid-level and ROG series Asus has introduced TUF Series notebooks, which deliver power-packed performance at affordable prices for both, students and designers, along with decent gaming experience. “They are priced between Rs 65,000 and Rs 1.3 lakh,” he noted.

It was also informed that an interesting series called ZenBook Pro has been introduced by Asus, which is sleek like a Zenbook and delivers the power output of a high-end ROG Series Notebook, besides being largely helpful for those involved in content creation. It also comes with an auxiliary full HD screen for launching multiple applications.

Manjrekar, who is also a member of the Computer Dealers Forum of Goa (CDFG) observed that, due to the ongoing pandemic people are ready to spend money on better products, which can assist them working from home, and the availability of EMI finance are pushing them towards such purchases.

“Besides pandemic, the reason for such purchases can also be attributed to the maturity of the market,” he maintained, pointing out “Furthermore, every member in the house now needs a personal laptop as against the past, when the same machine was used by all family members.”

“CDFG stands for welfare of its dealer communities as well as safeguarding the interest of its esteemed customers by addressing matters of dispute, if any,” it was informed.

Coming out with a number of other unique features for these machines, Manjrekar informed that Zen books are useful for people who want to work very long hours, and are worried about the eye strain, as well as strain on wrist, hand and their joints.

“Superior display technology including crisp, sharp, and less blue light transmission, besides ergonomical lift to keypad and responsive track pad will all largely solve these problems if one uses the Zen book,” he added, assuring that there is premium and fast service for the Zen books, besides least breakdowns in these laptops.

The chassis of Zen books is made from aluminum-magnesium alloy, which also goes into making of spaceships, as it is stronger than steel and lighter than plastic. Therefore the weight of a Zen book is 985 grams half that compared to a regular laptop made from plastic typically weighing 2 kg. The Zen book also gives a backup of 8 hours to 13 hours, with the use of lithium polymer batteries.

“Furthermore, the Asus Performance Series laptops have a network of copper pipes running throughout their electronic components such as graphics and the CPU, as well as the dual fan system, both of which are interconnected to throw out the hot air, in-turn cooling the laptops fast,” Manjrekar informed.

Maintaining that ultra-tough durability, aesthetically beautiful design and no-compromise productivity is the hallmark of Asus brand, Manjrekar said that Asus is the future in laptops and notebooks, especially as the ‘work from home’ culture is fast spreading in the country and the world.

It was also informed that the relationship of Asus with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) dates back to over-a-decade; AMD being technologically far ahead of competitors like Intel.