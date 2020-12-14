Christmas expected to boost sales

Christmas is one of the major festivals celebrated in the state and as the December begins Goans get set to welcome the festival with slew of preparations involving loads of purchases. The festival is a time when shopkeepers see good volume of business and expect to generate revenues.

The pandemic is still around and there is social distancing to be observed Masks have to be worn at all times. However this has not dampened the festive cheer. Goans are readying for Xmas with new coat of paint for their homes, purchases of furniture, clothes, gifts, jewellery, cars and sometimes even a new house. According to the information available from the sources, the business for the Christmas festival is vast and everybody watches out for the welcoming signs. Not the least retailers and store owners. For them Christmas is serious business.

Sales of confectionery, victuals, garments, toys along with big-ticket items such as jewelry, furniture, household goods, consumer durables, automobiles, liquor and high-end food boom during Christmas. All in all it is the season for sudden increase in revenues and for handsome profits by trade. During the Christmas season sweets, gift boutiques, fire crackers, Christmas lights and decorative item sellers are in good demand.

A vendor went on to say, “I am optimistic about the sales going higher in the days to come. For Christmas there is good demand for the sweets and the sweet business usually witnesses good increase during this time of the year as most of the people buy various kinds of sweets for themselves and also gift to friends and relatives.” There are vendors who sell various traditional Goan sweets like bebinca, dodol, pinag, kulkul, bolinhas, neureo, rose cookies etc. The cost of the sweets differs in various markets according to the quality.

Check out reveals that the food industry does not work on market per se. People may economise on clothing and housing but they do not cut down on food expenditure. The Christmas lunch is always a lavish spread in most homes.

The festive time is also good market for the garments and big brands. Leading retailers announce huge discounts and offers to lure shoppers. Even the most busy person takes time out to get themselves the best possible outfits to celebrate Christmas.

A shop owner said that the buzz picks up in the last couple of days prior to the festival. “With the entry of malls and online marketing our business is slow and our net profit has come down in the past couple of years. But we compensate with a low inventory and cut unwanted costs on advertising and hoardings. We will wait and watch for a couple of years more to see how the business trend has change in the garment industry during Christmas.

According to the information available from the sources, sweets are more of a status symbol when given as gifts and the box is the brand name wherein quantity but quality matters. A sweet shop owner said that this year he did not have good business. However “during the festival time the business usually increases. Purchases of chocolates and cakes increases during Christmas and New Year. There is no full stop for food and one can’t stop eating sweets and definitely we are looking for good rise in the sales during the festival as people gift sweets to friends and relatives apart from taking home for the family.”

It may be noted that during the festival there is good demand for the decorative items as people decorate their houses with the Christmas trees that is adorned with beautiful items such as candies, sparkling stars, cotton flakes, cakes, socks and gifts. Goans decorate their houses with colorful papers and poinsettias. Even the churches are decorated for the occasion and the market places in the city are also decorated with tinsel and buntings.

According to the information available from the sources, during the Christmas week and New Year’s Eve, hoteliers, taxi and rent-a-bike owners wait for good business. Hoteliers get good business during this time of the year and rent-a-bike owners also make a quick buck by renting their bikes. There is a lot of crowd in Goa during the Christmas and the bikes are in demand due to traffic jams everywhere and so the owners get high rate for the season.

Christmas purchases of jewellery is a standard trend. It is the time of the year when many NRI Goans come home with savings. The high price of gold is put gold purchases under a cloud, said a jeweller.