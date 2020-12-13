Protesting farmers shut toll plazas across Haryana

UNI

Chandigarh

Intensifying stir against the Centre’s new agri reform laws, farmers shut several toll plazas in Haryana allowing toll-free movement of all vehicles on Saturday.

The agitating ryots overpowered staff at several toll plazas and removed barricades in the toll booths. They have been allowing the commuters to pass without paying fees from Friday midnight.

The farmer groups’ move came as part of intensifying protests, after they have called all their cadres to make India a ‘toll-free’ country for Saturday.

Though the protestors left the toll plaza briefly, they returned within half an hour after the staff started to charge toll again.

The protesting farmers, who were mainly from Haryana and Punjab, said they will stay at the toll booths for next 24 hours by not allowing authorities to collect money from commuters.

According to reports, nearly 100 Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members led by Malkit Singh and Manish Chaudhry gathered at a toll plaza on the Ambala-Hisar highway, raising slogans and protesting against the farm laws.

Bastara toll plaza on NH-44 and Peont booth at Karnal-Jind highway were also closed by the protestors.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the spot to maintain law and order.

Though the district administrations issued prohibitory orders and imposed Section 144 CrPC, the police did not take any action so far.