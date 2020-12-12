GLOBAL SCAN

Imran reshuffles cabinet on court’s directive

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reshuffled his Cabinet on the directions of a court that barred un-elected advisers and special assistants from heading the Cabinet committees. This is the fourth Cabinet shakeup since Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) came to power in 2018. The change followed the recent verdict of the Islamabad High Court barring un-elected advisers and special assistants from heading the Cabinet committees. Khan appointed Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as interior minister and Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as finance minister. State-run Radio Pakistan reported that Ahmed was already a part of the Cabinet working as minister for railways, while Hafeez Sheikh was serving as advisor on finance and revenue.

HK media mogul charged under security law

HONG KONG: Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai was on Friday charged with foreign collusion under the controversial national security law imposed by China on the city. Lai, 73, has been accused of conspiring with foreign forces to endanger national security, the BBC reported. Founder of the the Apple Daily newspaper, he was originally arrested under the law in August after a police raid on the company’s head office but was released on bail. However, he has been in custody since December 2, after being denied bail on a separate charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses the newspaper. He will appear in court on Saturday.

US agrees to return 12 military sites to S Korea

SEOUL: The South Korean Foreign Ministry on Friday announced that the US has agreed to return 12 military sites here to Seoul. A virtual joint committee session of the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) was held earlier in the day, agreeing on the return of the US military sites, including six in central Seoul. SOFA governs the legal status of about 28,500 American soldiers stationed in South Korea.

Israel, Morocco agree to full diplomatic relations

WASHINGTON: Israel and Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations as US President Donald Trump said that Washington recognises Rabat’s sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory. In a series of tweets on Thursday, Trump announced: “Today, I signed a proclamation recognising Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara. Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal is the only basis for a just and lasting solution for enduring peace and prosperity. “

Palestine condemns Moroccan-Israeli normalisation deal

RAMALLAH: A senior Palestinian official has condemned the normalization deal between Morocco and Israel, stressing that it was “unacceptable and harmful to the Palestinian issue”. “Normalizing ties with Israel will harm the Palestinian cause,” Xinhua news agency quoted Nabil Shaath, adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for international relations, as saying in a statement late Thursday. He stressed that the Palestinian leadership will always reject such “unacceptable agreements”. On Thursday, Israel and Morocco agreed to full diplomatic relations.