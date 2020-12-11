Creating Jobs, Honestly

Government has to attract new industries and remove constraints of existing ones

Yet another promise of large scale employment has been made. Surely the state government needs to create more jobs. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant promised last month that he would start the process for filling up 10,000 vacancies in various government departments and other public entities. Close on the heels of the announcement made by Sawant comes yet another announcement that the Model Career Centre (MCC) of the department of labour and employment has plans to deploy 3,000 youth in the private sector in the year 2021. The plans are to deploy youth registered with MCC to fill vacancies to be created in future. Has the MCC identified vacancies that exist in the private sector or their likely creation in the near future? This is not the first time that the government has promised to create jobs. Promises made in the past were never kept by the government, and the failure was blamed on this or that reason. Let us hope that the government does not let down the youth this time.

The state government has been the largest single employer. There are close to around 55,000 government staff in the state. However, the government banned recruitment in 2017. The ban was lifted last month-end to pave way for recruitment. The process for recruiting government staff should have begun but it is yet to start. Vacant posts in government departments, which could run into thousands, have existed for more than two years and must have lapsed as per the rules. It is not yet known whether the government has started the process to revive the lapsed posts after the ban has been lifted. The revival of lapsed vacancies could take a considerable time as the process would involve a lot of bureaucratic work. Such a situation could lead to delay in the recruitment process.

There is another issue that needs to be taken into account. The recruitment of thousands of employees will put a heavy burden on the state exchequer which is already under stress. Can the government afford to recruit staff when it is facing a resource crunch? The state government needs to create jobs in the private sector. It can be done by attracting new industries. And it can be done by fully supporting the existing industries. The existing industries in the state are facing production and staff deployment issues in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition they face serious constraints including inadequate power supply. How can the MCC create 3,000 new jobs when few new industries are setting up shop in the state and the existing industries are not in a mood for expansion? Goan youth have often been criticised for preference to government jobs. The state government has to work hard to change their mindset. It cannot do unless new employers come in and the existing sectors in services or manufacture go into expansion. In the past the government promised to ensure maximum jobs in the private sector to the locals through legislation and executive orders but it never happened.

That government has chosen to make a new promise of large scale recruitments ahead of the Zilla Panchayat elections and municipal elections, a timing that has made people wonder how serious the government actually is about creating jobs. The opposition parties see the promise as an attempt to trick younger voters to vote BJP. The ZP elections are important to the state government and the BJP. The party’s national leadership was engaged in recent local bodies’ elections in Rajasthan and Telangana. The BJP gained seats in those elections, and the national leadership must be expecting the same in Goa, though this state is too small to hold much national significance in their eyes. However, a drop in the number of seats for the BJP in ZP elections in Goa could spoil the mood of euphoria in the national leadership a bit. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the state BJP leaders are therefore trying to use all means to win the maximum number of seats in the ZP and municipal elections. However, if they made a promise to create 3,000 jobs only to achieve that purpose, the Goan youth will not take it kindly.