Indoco wins major tenders in Germany for Allopurinol Tablets

MUMBAI: Indoco Remedies announced Thursday that it won major tenders worth Rs 140cr in Germany, including the AOK for Allopurinol Tablets. The revenue expected from this business is Rs 70 cr per annum. The supplies to Germany will begin from January 2021 and continue till end of 2022. API consumption will be approximately 100 metric tons per year for this supply. Indoco manufactures Allopurinol API at its new API manufacturing site at Patalganga. The new API site has a capacity to manufacture 25 tons of Allopurinol per month or 300 tons annually. Commenting on this development, Aditi Kare Panandikar, Managing Director said, “This is Indoco’s first own label product in Europe. Germany is totally tender business and Indoco has won almost 80- 85% tenders for Allopurinol.” NT

Mrs Bectors Food Specialties IPO opens on Dec 15

MUMBAI: Mrs Bectors Food Specialties Ltd is proposing an initial public offering of its equity shares aggregating up to `5,405.40 million (the “Offer”) comprising a fresh issue of such equity shares as aggregating up to `405.40 million (the “Fresh Issue”) and an offer for sale of aggregating up to `5,000.00 million (“Offer for Sale”), which includes an offer for sale aggregating up to `2,450.00 million by Linus Private Limited, up to `385.00 million by Mabel Private Limited, up to ` 1,860.00 million by GW Crown PTE Ltd and up to ` 305.00 million by GW Confectionary PTE Ltd. (Linus Private Limited, GW Confectionary PTE. Ltd., GW Crown PTE Ltd and Mabel Private Limited collectively referred to as the “Selling Shareholders”). The IPO opens on Dec 15, 2020. NT

Innovative technologies and solutions to treat arthritis at Manipal Hospital

PANAJI: There are over 180 million cases of arthritis in India and if this trend continues, India will be the global capital of arthritis by the year 2025. In the next decade or so, knee arthritis is expected to become the fourth most common cause of physical disability in India. Management of Arthritis generally depends on the stage at which the patient presents to a physician. Early stages of Arthritis do well with weight reduction, physical therapy, and exercises. Activity modification plays a significant role in lessening the pain associated with arthritis. For patients who don’t respond to the above regime, intra articular injections are offered which help a great deal too. Joint Replacement surgery is reserved for those subset of patients who have tried every possible measure with no relief whatsoever. This improves their quality of life while putting them back onto their feet pain free. Joint Replacement surgeries, in particular Knee and Hip Replacement, also have been on a rise keeping in pace with the prevalence of Arthritis and is expected to double up in the coming decade. Researchers and industry players are rigorously working towards efficient and effective treatment methods like Fast-track programme, Gold Knee Replacement and Partial Knee Replacement. NT