Biden vows 100 mn vaccinations in first 100 days

Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has said that in the first 100 days of his administration, he would mandate everyone to wear a mask, ensure 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations and reopen the majority of schools as he assured Americans that his “crisis-tested” team of experts will deliver better healthcare and revive the economy.

Announcing his national health team, Biden asked the Trump administration to act now to purchase the doses it has negotiated with Pfizer and Moderna and to work swiftly to scale manufacturing for the US population and the world.

“This can be fixed. If it does, my team will be able to get at least 100 million vaccinations done in my first 100 days. Third, it should be a national priority to get our kids back into school and keep them in school,” he said on Tuesday.

“If Congress provides the funding we need to protect students, educators, and staff, and if states and cities put strong public health measures in place that we all follow, then my team will work to see that the majority of our schools can be opened by the end of my first 100 days. That’s right, we will look to have most of the schools open in 100 days if Congress provides the funding we need,” he added.

He said masking, vaccinations and reopening school were three key goals for his first 100 days.

“But we will still have much to do in the year ahead. And sadly, much difficulty, too. We will be far, far from done. Yet, it is possible that after 100 days, we will be much further along in the fight against the pandemic,” Biden said.