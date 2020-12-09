Get set to laugh out loud

After a brief hiatus, Las Viegas Comedy Club (LVC) announces its return. Led by entrepreneur Warren Viegas, LVC now has offices across India and 16 countries, and has organised over 100 stand-up comedy acts in Goa over the last three years, with several more across India and globally. In addition, they have recently closed four multi-million dollar comedy special deals for OTT platform giants Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Speaking about the return, executive producer at LVC, Silverio Souza says that this is back to basics for the comedy production outfit ie doing club shows to help lighten the mood after a tough year for everyone. “We’d like to do safe, socially distanced comedy shows much like the ones happening elsewhere in the country. In true festive spirit the plan is to wrap up a turbulent 2020 on a positive note with some laughter,” he says.

The current plan going forward will see two shows organised every month. LVC will host comedian Munawar Faruqui on December 26, and Daniel Fernandes on December 27.

The shows will be held in adherence to COVID-19 protocol and wearing of masks will be mandatory. All tickets are available on BookMyShow.

(Details: @lvccomedy on Instagram)