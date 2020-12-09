Conversations on belonging

On December 12, after six unprecedented online sessions, which have featured a range of popular writers from around India and their acclaimed new releases, the Dogears Bookshop discussion series ‘What Next’ will feature Shashi Tharoor, the third-term Member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram, and a bestselling author of twenty-two books – both fiction and non-fiction – and his new book ‘The Battle of Belonging: On Nationalism, Patriotism, And What it Means to Be Indian’.

Tharoor will be in conversation with writer, photographer, and co-founder and co-curator of the Goa Arts and Literature Festival, Vivek Menezes.

‘What Next? The Identity Dialogues’ explores the ideas of identity and belonging as interpreted by various writers in their books.

This forthcoming session is the latest pandemic-times literary discussion highlight for a series that has also featured the acclaimed and award-winning authors Annie Zaidi, Jane Borges, Yogesh Maitreya, Parmesh Shahani, and Goa’s own Jason Keith Fernandes. The previous session, with the eminent 89-year-old historian Romila Thapar was attended by audience members from Australia, the USA and UK, Portugal, Brazil, and all across India.

Divided into six sections, ‘The Battle of Belonging’ starts off by exploring historical and contemporary ideas of nationalism, patriotism, liberalism, democracy, and humanism, many of which emerged in the West in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, and quickly spread throughout the world. The author then summarises India’s liberal constitutionalism, exploring the enlightened values that towering leaders and thinkers like Gandhi, Nehru, Tagore, Ambedkar, Patel, Azad, and others invested the nation with. These are contrasted with the narrow-minded, divisive, sectarian, ‘us vs them’ alternatives formulated by Hindutva ideologues, and propagated by their followers who are now in office.

Firmly anchored in incontestable scholarship, yet passionately and fiercely argued, ‘The Battle of Belonging’ is a book that unambiguously establishes what true Indianness is and what it means to be a patriotic and nationalistic Indian in the twenty-first century.

The session will be held online at 7 p.m. (IST) over Airmeet. Those wishing to join this conversation can use this link: https://bit.ly/convwithST.