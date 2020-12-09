Art and soul

In its second edition now, the Fundação Oriente Visual Arts Award (FOVAA) was instituted to foster creativity in the field of visual arts in Goa and promote visual artists by giving them a platform to exhibit their work and an opportunity to further their artistic education in Portugal.

The jury of the competition comprised curator and educator, Apurva Kulkarni;

Curator, Lina Vincent; artist, Alok Johri, programmes adviser and patron, Sunaparanta – Goa Centre for the Arts, Isheta Salgaocar, and director of Fundação Oriente in India Maria, Inês Figueira. The artists who have been shortlisted for the prize are Anup Naik, Miriam Koshy, Pritesh Naik, Conrad Pinto, Nishant Saldanha, Rajaram S Naik, Deepak Shirodkar, Omkar Banaule, Shailesh Dabholka, Dhiraj Pednekar, Orijit Sen, Sidhesh P Chari, Divesh Gadekar, Pratik Naik, Sunil Shirodkar, Girish Naik, Praveen Naik, Swapnesh Vaiganka, Karishma D’Souza.

A prize distribution ceremony was held at Fundacao Oriente and due to the restriction imposed due the current pandemic counted on the presence of the artists and jury members only.

The winner on the Fundação Oriente Visual Arts Award (FOVAA) is Girish Naik for his work titled Case 1, 2020 (gouache on acid free paper). The artist received a prize of `25000 and a scholarship of a one-month artistic residency in Portugal in 2021.

Two honourable mentions were awarded to Sounds of Nostalgia, 2020 (sound installation) by Divesh Gadekar and Konge, 2020 (cement and fiberglass) by Anup Naik. Both artists received a prize of `10000 each.

(The exhibition of shortlisted works will be on display till January 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)