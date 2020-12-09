All about the art

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

A new gallery called Vintage Art Galleria has opened its doors to the pubic with its first art exhibition cum sale featuring 30 contemporary Goan artists (five couple artists). Launched on December 6, the Saligao-based art gallery is located in an old spacious Goan heritage home (that is around 200 years old), which lends a unique charm to the space with its cheerful-hued exteriors.

On display at the first exhibition are 72 artworks including a few sculptures. The exhibition is not based on any theme; each artist was asked to submit some works in their style.

In fact, the art exhibition curator Rajesh Salgaonkar himself, who loves doing creative and mixed media paintings, has put up five of his works on display. “I was supposed to organise this exhibition in May but had to postpone it owing to the pandemic. Although the plan was then to do this next year, given that this is a new gallery, and it will take time to gain recognition and an audience, I decided to have it this year itself,” says Salgaonkar, adding that he chose to situate the gallery in Saligao as there are more art galleries around and also given its proximity to the coastal belt, he hopes to draw in tourists as well.

A graduate from the Goa College of Fine Arts, Salgaonkar who also manages Panaji Art Gallery which contains various paintings based on abstract, conceptual, impressionism and other forms of art, says that at Vintage Art Galleria he plans do shows which he could not do at the Panaji Art Gallery due to space issues.

“Vintage Art Galleria is a beautiful Portuguese house so it provides a great ambiance and one will feel like entering the gallery,” he says.

Lockdown angst on canvas

Artist Francis D’Souza who is one of the participating artists, has been in the field of art for the last 40 years. His medium of choice is watercolours, pen and ink. “I like working with watercolours because it is a very challenging medium. You never know what will happen there, it is not predictable like other mediums,” he says.

Having done many group and solo exhibitions in the past, now, he says, he does not have the energy to do individual exhibitions. “First of all it’s very expensive; especially the framing, and then you don’t know what your returns will be. At one time you could easily do an individual exhibition and make profits because there was different clientele and the economy was booming. But now the art market is sort of down because the economy is not so good. Hopefully it will pick up soon,” he says.

At the exhibition, D’Souza has put up three watercolour paintings which he did during the lockdown.

“The themes are related to my own angst about the lockdown. There was a time at the beginning of the lockdown when for three or four weeks we could not get fish. So based on that many of these works have been done,” he says. Sharing more about his experience during the lockdown, D’Souza says that given that he generally works in isolation, being stuck inside did not affect him too much. “I do not meet people on a regular basis so I did not miss out on much during that period. So, unlike many people who feel very restless if they don’t go out, I was quite at home,” he says.

Art and the pandemic

And art has played a key role during the pandemic, believes Subodh Kerkar. “During COVID-19 if there was no art, cinema or music the world would have gone mad. So if there is one thing that has helped people it is art. Thus, art needs to be supported. Many a times, the government reduces the budget of art not realising the importance of it,” he says, adding that he always supports anything connected with art. At the exhibition, he has displayed two ink drawings based on the fisherfolks. “A lot of my work is connected with the fishing activity or fisherfolks. In Goa, fish is the most important, and everyone talks about fish,” he says.

Giving spontaneity a chance

Artist Chaitali Morajkar meanwhile chose to approach the exhibition a little differently this time around, focusing more on spontaneity. “I did not do any pre-planning. I just thought of giving spontaneity a little chance. I did images of the pot, bird, and flower and then the works came together like a collage form. These were images and references from different things coming together and forming a different image on a paper or a different kind of meaning,” she says. Morajkar displayed two works titled ‘A fish and a wish’ and ‘Flutter’. “When I was working on the ‘A fish and a wish’, the image turned out to be like a fish. It is basically a surrealistic work. The other work ‘Flutter’ has to do with an idea that is fluttering in your mind and if you give it proper thought it can take a proper visual form,” she says.

The spirit of art

Some of the other artists whose works are on display include Sonia Rodrigues Sabharwal who has displayed one artwork which she says is dignified in simplicity. “‘The Goddess of Abundance’ sits haloed with a circle of white flowers around her head, holding a white lotus, a symbol of purity and the power of knowledge,” she says.

Of imaginary cities

Yet another artist whose works are at the show is Suhas Shilkar who has given two of his works from the ‘Souvenirs From Imaginary Cities’ series.

“These works are based on the book ‘Invisible Cities’ by Italo Calvino. In this book he has described imaginary cities. So in my series of paintings, I have shown what a visit to the imaginary cities would be like, and what I would get back as souvenirs from imaginary cities,” he says.

(The art exhibition at Vintage Art Galleria, Saligao is open to the public till January 15 between 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.)