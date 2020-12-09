ZP polls: COVID positive voters may get PPE kits

Panaji: The State Election Commission (SEC) is considering providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the COVID-19 patients, who wish to cast their precious vote for the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections slated to be held on December 12 in the state.

“SEC is in the process of taking a decision to provide PPE kits to COVID-19 patients rather than giving them to all the polling staff. This decision will help save public money. At present, Goa has around 1,300 active COVID-19 cases of which not all are eligible to vote,” a source said speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’.

The source informed that COVID-19 patients would be identified by the returning officers (ROs) with the help of local health officers and accordingly PPE kits would be procured by ROs for them through the health department. He said the PPE kits can be provided to the COVID-19 patients at their respective polling stations.

It is pertinent to note that the poll panel has allowed COVID-19 patients to cast their vote during the last hour on the polling day.

Approximately 9,500 government employees, including police personnel will be deployed at all the polling booths and as per the SEC assessment, there may be only one COVID-19 patient turning up to vote at each booth.

The source said the COVID-19-related guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the standard operating procedures of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be adopted by the Commission while conducting the entire election process.

The source further informed that following the ECI guidelines, thermal checking of voters at the entry point of polling stations will be done and in case any voter’s (non-COVID) body temperature is found to be above the norms set by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at first reading, it will be checked for a second time and if it remains the same, the particular voter will be asked to come and vote during the last hour of polling.