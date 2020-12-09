Lukewarm response to strike in Goa

Panaji/Mapusa/Margao: Goa witnessed lukewarm response to the Bharat Bandh agitation called by the farmers union All India Kisan Sabha and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), with most market places around the state as well as other services operating as usual.

Leader of the Opposition, Digambar Kamat, opposition legislators, green activists, members of NGOs and various others participated in a dharna held at the Azad Maidan in Panaji, supporting the Bharat Bandh.

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Sadanand Tanawde said the Bharat Bandh was a big flop in Goa as Goan farmers have full faith in the agricultural legislations passed by the Narendra Modi government.

The opposition parties, on the other hand, maintained that the farmers have awakened the collective conscience of the nation.

Stating that he knows how farmers toil to get their produce sold in the market and how they struggle to obtain minimum support price, Kamat said the new farm laws will crush the farmers and destroy their livelihood and render them landless. He said the new generation will be reluctant to take up agriculture because of these laws and added that there is an urgent need to oppose the legislations and create awareness among the people. Goa Forward Party chief Vijay Sardessai said people have no faith in the laws, which have been brought without following constitutional procedure. “In Goa, we need to show solidarity with the farmers,” he said and added that this is an opportunity to unite and do something for them.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said 86 per cent of the farmers in the country are vulnerable and the new farm laws will directly affect farm labourers, transporters, farm workers. He alleged that the agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is to destroy the farmers.

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) general secretary Christopher Fonseca said people will look upon the Pramod Sawant government as an anti-people, anti-labour and inefficient government.

Trade union leader Swati Kerkar alleged that BJP came to power by trying to crush the working class and favouring the corporate class. Lifeguards are suffering without salary for 14 months, she said.

In Mapusa, the strike received no response with all trading activities being normal and market remaining open. Transport services were smooth and banks too did business as usual.

Calling the farm laws anti-farmer, various farmer organisations from North Goa united to protest against the legislations by holding a candlelight vigil rally demanding repeal of the laws. The rally was held to extend support to the nationwide strike.

Members of various organisations including Bodgeshwar Shetkari Sangh, Goa Kul mudkar Sangharsh Samiti, Kamarkhazan Tenant Association and Goa Sikh youth gathered at the Bodgeshwar temple, offered prayers and held a candlelight rally from the temple to the town. The protestors shouted slogans against the central government and the controversial farm laws claiming they are in the interest of corporates and not farmers.

In Margao, social activists, along with people backing the movement ‘Goyant Kollso Naka’ and members of Gawda, Kunbi, Velip and Dhangar Federation (GAKUVED) held a protest in support of farmers.