Frequent power cuts give ‘shock’ to Verna units

Panaji: Amidst the ongoing efforts to revive the state’s economy, power woes have struck industries located in the Verna industrial estate once again with unit owners complaining of frequent power cuts.

Hit by daily power outages, unit owners, speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Tuesday, said that the cuts are leading to increasing costs and a setback to production.

Blaise Costabir of Zarhak Moulders Pvt Ltd, who is also the president of Confederation of Indian Industry-Goa, said the power situation in the estate has turned pathetic. “The problem is going on for the last two months. We have no option but are forced to use the genset everyday.”

President of Verna Industries Association Pradip Da Costa said the disruption in electricity supply is especially in a few areas. “The industrial estate gets power from different feeder lines of which one was affected. The problem occurred in an incoming line from Ponda and there was also the failure of a transformer due to overload. A new transformer has been installed,” he said.

Costa said the units located in phase II of the industrial estate, around Chikitsa Hospital, are facing the power cuts. “Small units are suffering from the maximum problem compared to the larger units,” he said.

Director of Powerland Agro Tej Narayan Naik said the company has been greatly troubled by the power cuts. “On an average, the power goes off at least twice a week. Last Tuesday we had no power for the full day; electricity failed at nine in the morning and was restored only at seven in the evening. There was no intimation from the electricity department on the shutdown. As a startup company, we cannot afford gensets. Moreover, our power consumption is heavy because we make automotive vehicles and use welding and other equipment,” he complained.

Naik said the power supply improved from Monday but “it is too early to say anything because we are having no electricity for short intervals.”

Other small unit owners said they are similarly suffering due to the continuing power cuts.

Members of the industrial estate have contacted the electricity department with a reply from the department engineers that the feeder line has to be changed. “The problem is more to do with infrastructure than availability of power,” said Costa.