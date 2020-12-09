Coal, double-tracking may play a role in ZP elections

Margao: With the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections scheduled to be held in the state on December 12, political analysts feel various issues Goa has been facing in the recent past will have an important role to play in the polls, as the elections will be fought on party lines.

Many issues right from the double-tracking of South Western Railways to coal handling and a power expansion project through Mollem forest besides various protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) could play a major role in shaping the fate of candidates of the political parties and independents in this election.

Recently, the people of South Goa were out on the streets to oppose the ‘anti-people’ projects. While the Opposition is doing everything to cash in on these issues and criticise the government for its alleged failure, the ruling BJP side is also equally prepared to tackle the Opposition with its strategies.

It may be noted that five of the ten legislators who had switched over from the Congress party to the BJP are from the South Goa district with one of them being Deputy Chief Minister and another a minister. The ZP election will be politically important for these five legislators to prove their mettle in the South district and especially in Salcete, which has not been a BJP stronghold in the past. While the BJP and Congress are contesting 16 seats each out of the total 25 in South district, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be trying its luck in 13 constituencies in the district. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the oldest regional party in the state, has fielded ten candidates in South Goa, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded three. Election in South will be held in 23 of the total 25 constituencies, as the BJP has opened its account with its candidate getting elected unopposed in Sancoale constituency and election in Navelim being countermanded after a candidate passing away.

The Goa Forward Party (GFP), another regional outfit, is, however, not in the fray claiming that ZP elections are inconsequential, as the body has no powers.

Even as the state election commission is continuing with the election process from where it was stopped after the election, which was supposed to be held in March, was postponed, most of the 90 plus candidates from South Goa have taken to social media for campaigning.

The CAA issue was on the boil in the state when the ZP poll process had begun in March. However, with the postponement of the election, the issue died down. In the last nine months, new issues have become active. Issues like the double-tracking of railway line, expansion of coal handling operations and a power transmission line passing through Mollem forest area have brought hundreds of people, especially from the South district, on the streets.

Whether these issues will decide who wins the ZP election will be known when the ballot papers are counted on December 14.