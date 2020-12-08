State govt decides to absorb lifeguards

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the lifeguards working on the state’s beaches will be absorbed by the Goa Human Resource Development Corporation (GHRDC).

Speaking to reporters at his official residence in Panaji, Sawant said he has already informed the lifeguards that all of them will be accommodated in the GHRDC.

A group of lifeguards engaged under Drishti on contract basis has been agitating demanding regularisation of their services under the state government.

When media asked for his stand on the lifeguards, who have been striking at the Azad Maidan in Panaji for more than a week, the Chief Minister said he held talks with them two-three times and told them they will be absorbed by GHRDC. “Due to a ban on appointments, the recruitment advertisements were held up for the last few months. Now the recruitment for lifeguard posts under GHRDC will be advertised,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that he is ready to meet the youth of Goa on the Mollem issue. “I am always available on appointment for the people of the state,” he said.

On Bharat Bandh called by All India Kisan Sabha and other trade unions on December 8 over three farm laws, the Chief Minister said there will be no impact of the said bandh in Goa.