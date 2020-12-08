GPCC, CPI, AITUC extend support to farmers’ strike

Panaji: The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Monday extended support to the nationwide strike called by farmers to protest against three new farm laws.

“GPCC has extended full support to Goa Bandh called by state units of All India Kisan Sabha and CITU tomorrow in support of the farmers of India agitating against Modi government’s attempt to hand over agriculture sector to his crony capitalists,” GPCC president Girish Chodankar said in a statement issued here.

He said the party leaders and workers will participate in the demonstrations on Tuesday morning at the Azad Maidan in Panaji.

Meanwhile, the Goa State Council of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the state committee of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) have extended support to the December 8 Bharat Bandh call given by the agitating farmers in Delhi.

Addressing the media on Monday, general secretary of AITUC Christopher Fonseca said that in view of the call given by the farmers for a bandh on Tuesday, the Communist Party of India and AITUC have extended their support.

He urged the workers, toilers and progressively thinking democratic sections of the society to oppose the NDA government’s agricultural policies, which are pro-corporate and anti-people.

Calling upon Goans to actively participate in the Bharat Bandh and express solidarity with the farmers, he said the CPI and AITUC will jointly hold a protest and demonstrate at the Azad Maidan in Panajion December 8 from 10 am onwards.

“Jai Jawan and Jai Kissan cannot be an empty slogan. Those who fight and protect our borders are sons of farmers and those who feed the nation and guarantee food security for the whole nation are also the farmers,” he said.

The All India Kisan Sabha, Goa unit, and the Centre of Indian Trade Union, Goa unit, have also extended support to the nationwide bandh called by the agitating farmers.

A press note issued by the All India Kisan Sabha, Goa unit, states, “We appeal to the people of Goa to observe the bandh to express solidarity with the farmers of the country. This is yet another audacious attempt by the Modi government to accelerate the transfer of means of social production into the hands of a few large corporates; this time the corporate capital eying the agricultural sector of India like the vulture in the famous photograph by Kevin Carter. The corporatisation of agriculture, as we can imagine, will have disastrous effect not only on the farmers and peasants but also on the entire working class of the country. The corporatisation of agriculture will endanger food security of the majority of the masses and also facilitate the capturing of the agricultural lands by the corporate capital.”

“Even Goan peasants have been struggling to safeguard their conventional rights in the recent times. From Sattari to Sanguem peasants have faced encroachment on their lands by the government. The coal transport has put the livelihoods of the fishing community in danger. Despite stiff opposition from the people, the government is pushing the interests of the corporates. Similar has been the case with regard to mining. Instead of safeguarding the interests of the mine

workers and people of Goa in general, the state government seems to be hand in glove with the Union government to hand over the mines to big corporations,” the press release states.

It further states, “The manner in which these laws, which will affect the lives of crores of Indians have been passed is yet another example of the despotism characteristic of the Modi government. It must also be remembered that the state government that is presently ruling us is not a democratically elected government. The ruling party has grabbed power by resorting to the most undemocratic means. Hence, we look at this bandh as a step towards reclaiming democracy.”