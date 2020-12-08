Govt fails to utilise funds under tribal sub plan

Panaji: Despite making a provision in the state budget, the Goa government has spent only 23 per cent of the total funds earmarked for the welfare of the scheduled tribe community for 2020-21.

The government has spent Rs 107 crore till October out of the Rs 451 crore funds allocated under the tribal sub plan for the current financial year.

The state government has been making a budgetary provision of 12 per cent every financial year under the tribal sub plan for 28 departments. However, as per the documents available with this newspaper, most of the departments are not showing interest in spending funds earmarked for the welfare of the tribal community in the state.

Under Article 275(1) of the Constitution of India, the state government must make a provision for funds under the tribal sub plan of the state, at least equal in proportion to the ST population of the state. As per the Census 2011, Goa has 12 per cent of ST population and accordingly, the government has been making a provision for 12 per cent funds under the tribal sub plan for 28 departments.

In the year 2019-20, the state government had allocated Rs 452.28 crore funds for 28 departments under the tribal sub plan. However, only Rs 227.86 crore of the total allocation, which was 50.16 per cent, was utilised.

Surprisingly, the directorate of tribal welfare, which is the nodal department for implementation of the tribal sub plan, failed to spend its entire fund of Rs 246.87 crore and could spend Rs 159.72 crore, which was 64.70 per cent, for the year 2019-20. The departments like registrar of co-operative societies, information technology, science and technology, tourism, social welfare and environment did not spend a single pie from the allocated funds for the last financial year.

For 2020-21, the government has allocated Rs 451.56 crore under the tribal sub plan for 28 departments. However, till October, only Rs 107.52 crore of the total allocation, which is only 23.81 per cent, has been spent. The departments like agriculture, registrar of co-operative societies, directorate of education, higher education, industries, trade and commerce, office of the commissioner of labour and employment, urban development, panchayats, science and technology, tourism, environment, civil supplies and consumer affairs have failed to utilise even a single rupee out of the funds allocated to them under the tribal sub plan.

Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar said that it is said to note that funds earmarked under the tribal sub plan have not been utilised in the true spirit by the government for the last many years in Goa.

Gaonkar said that he has been raising the issue of implementation of tribal sub plan. However, the government has miserably failed to utilise the funds. He said there has to be a planning authority for the tribal sub and alleged that the government is not serious towards the welfare of the tribal people. “I have even put up various proposals for development works under the tribal sub plan. But after obtaining all the sanctions, the government is not taking up the works citing there are no funds,” he said.

The Independent legislator said when the government is making provision for funds in the budget under the tribal sub plan, the funds must be utilised fully.