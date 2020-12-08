PM: can’t build new century with old laws

Lucknow/New Delhi: Amid the row over laws meant to bring a major change in the agri-marketing sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said reforms are needed for development and some laws from the past century have become a burden now.

Launching the Agra metro rail project through videoconference, Modi said the reforms carried out by his government are also getting reflected in election results.

His pitch on the importance of reforms comes ahead of Tuesday’s Bharat Bandh over the three new farm laws enacted at the Centre. But during his brief address, the Prime Minister made no direct reference to the new laws or the farmers’ protests.

“Reforms are needed for development. Reforms are very much needed for a new order and to give new facilities. We cannot build the next century with the laws of the previous century,” he said. “Some laws that used to be good in the past century have become a burden in the present century. Reforms should be a continuous process,” he said.

Modi said his government is carrying out “holistic reforms”. “Earlier, reforms used to happen in a piecemeal manner or keeping in mind some sectors and departments,” the Prime Minister said. He said the reforms carried out in recent past have infused self-confidence in the country, adding that people will be satisfied when they go through the “finer details”. “This confidence has been seen in every election in the recent past. A glimpse of this confidence is seen in the election results in every part of the country, including UP,” he said.

The PM said in recent years the poor and the middle class have showered their “unprecedented blessings” on the efforts of the government. He said their support and the small joys experienced by the countrymen “gives me the courage to do new things and take new initiatives”.

Meanwhile, even as thousands of farmers camped on Delhi’s borders seeking repeal of three new farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday told a group of peasants backing these legislations that these measures will benefit the peasantry and the agriculture sector and that the government will handle such agitations.

A delegation of 20 “progressive farmers” from Haryana, led by Padma Shri awardee Kanwal Singh Chauhan, said the government may amend some provisions of the laws but should not repeal them.

The delegation members said they were individual farmers and representatives of farmer producer organisations (FPOs). The delegation included Bharatiya Kisan Union (Attar) national president Attar Singh Sandhu.

The meeting took place a day before a ‘Bharat Bandh’ is to be observed by protesting farmers’ organisations on Tuesday.