Cotton consumption to rebound from COVID disruption: CAI

Panaji: Cotton consumption in the country is expected to bounce back in 2020-21, due to easing of disruptions and labour shortage caused on account of the lockdown imposed in the country to arrest spread of COVID-19 pandemic, opined, Atul Ganatra, president, Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Monday.

The crop committee of the CAI held a meeting on December 5, to estimate the cotton balance sheet for the year.

The committee which was earlier expecting cotton consumption to fall due to lower off take from mills now expects 80 lakh bales increase in cotton consumption during the year, from 250 lakh bales in the 2019-20 season to 330 lakh bales in the ongoing season of 2020-21. Each bale is of 170 kg each.

The CAI maintained its cotton production for the 2020-21 season at 356 lakh bales of 170 kgs, less by 4 lakh bales from the previous year’s crop estimate of 360 lakh bales of 170 kgs.

The committee members said that, they will keep a close watch on the cotton arrivals in the subsequent months and if any addition or reduction is required to be made in the production estimate, the same will be made in the CAI reports.

Imports for the year have been estimated at 14.00 lakh bales of 170 kgs each, which are less by 1.50 lakh from 15.50 lakh bales estimated for the previous year of 2019-20. The CAI has estimated exports at 54 lakh bales in the current year against the previous year’s export estimate of 50 lakh bales of 170 kgs each.

The crop committee meeting was attended by members representing cotton producing states and stakeholders. Estimates on consumption, production, import-export was based on the data available from various trade sources, upcountry associations and other stakeholders.

Cotton stock held by mills in their godowns on November 30, is estimated at 40 lakh bales Mills have on an average about 43days’ cotton stock in their godowns.