GLOBAL SCAN

Oli skips Standing Committee meet

KATHMANDU: Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, one of the chairmen of the Communist Party of Nepal (NCP), on Sunday skipped a crucial meeting of the party’s 45-member strong Standing Committee, amid growing internal rift within the ruling party due to factional feud. In a letter sent to the party’s Standing Committee, Oli said that he was unable to attend the meeting, NCP spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said. Shrestha said that the next Standing Committee meeting has been scheduled for December 13.

Portugal to ease COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas

LISBON: Portugal will ease travel restrictions between the country’s municipalities during the Christmas holidays with certain limitations, but not during the New Year festivities, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced. Costa’s announcement on Saturday came a day after the country’s parliament voted to extend the coronavirus-related state of emergency, which was in effect since November 9, until December 23, with another 15-day extension until January 7, reports Xinhua news agency. Addressing a press conference here, the Prime Minister said there will be a relaxation of restrictions between December 23-26, allowing family reunions and trips around the country, as well as the operation of restaurants and similar establishments.

US set record for daily average COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON: The US recorded over 214,000 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, pushing the seven-day average daily increase to an all-time high of nearly 180,000 infections. In its latest update on Sunday, the Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the country’s overall caseload and death toll stood at 14,575,623 and 281,134, respectively. The two tallies are the highest in the world, making the US the worst-hit country. A total of 214,099 cases and 2,439 deaths were reported across the nation on Friday, according to data updated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Chinese coal mine death toll climbs to 24

BEIJING: The death toll due to a carbon monoxide leak inside a coal mine in southwest China has gone up to 23, while one person has been rescued, officials said on Sunday. The accident took place at around 5 pm (local time) on Friday at the closed Diaoshuidong colliery in Yongchuan district of Chongqing Municipality. The dead are among 24 people trapped underground by excessive levels of carbon monoxide gas at the coal mine, where they were dismantling equipment in a pit. The mine was suspended and shut down over two months ago. The cause of the accident is being further investigated, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.