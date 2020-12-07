Voters Responsible For Powerless ZPs

Voters need to ask on December 12 whether any political party in Goa and any politician is comfortable with 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments

Nandkumar M Kamat

What question voters would ask on December 12 to themselves before casting their votes for another round of Zilla Panchayat elections? Don’t they know that they have been voting every five years for completely powerless ZPs? Are not they responsible for this powerlessness? Did anyone agitate for devolution of power and the decentralization of the governance under the 73rd constitutional amendment? Did the statutorily formed Goa State Election Commission- SEC question the government whether it has fulfilled all the constitutional obligations for legitimate devolution of the powers under the 73 rd constitutional amendment before launching the election process?

Holding elections and declaring results is not sufficient to meet the constitutional obligations. Governors as constitutional heads of the state have also not questioned various governments since 1995 about their failures to devolve the necessary powers to the Zilla Panchayats despite critical observations reported by many central government auditing authorities and constitutional institutions like the finance commissions. Would the voters on December 12 ask their candidates about a totally defunct third Goa State Finance Commission and non implementation of the report of the second state finance commission under late Goan IAS officer Dr Alban Couto? The report presented by Dr Couto in 2007 has not been implemented by Congress or the BJP led governments. Voters need to ask on December 12 whether any political party in Goa and any politician is comfortable with 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments. The 73rd constitutional amendment defines the role of the Zilla Parishads or Zilla panchayats. In private the elected MLAs and cabinet members admit that Goa being a very small state it is difficult to do any further democratic decentralization and devolution of the powers under the73rd amendment to empower the village panchayats (PRIs) and Zilla panchayats and under 74th amendment the urban local bodies (ULBs). But when you look at their assembly and parliamentary election manifestos of past 25 years then you can see that every major political party had promised that they would implement 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments.

For what purpose more than seven lakh voters would vote for 48 ZP members on December 12 if the reality is that no government or politician is really serious to empower the two ZPs? The government also knows that ZPs are useful to keep some very ambitious rising politicians busy as they aspire to become MLAs and Ministers in future. During every ZP election we would find family members of various influential politicians trying to get elected. But then what is the real purpose of forming this tier of democratic decentralization of governance?

Kerala is also a small state with almost every tenth person nursing political ambitions. You won’t find a more politically active state in India. But irrespective of frequent and periodic change of power from Leftist led to Congress led fronts we see that there is a remarkable degree of decentralization and devolution of powers under the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments in Kerala. The Kerala state budget assigns fifty percent of the funds to the decentralized district planning committees thus ensuring wide public participation in decision making. Why have the political parties in Goa in ruling and opposition have been consistently afraid of such decentralization? The answer lies in the post liberation cult of “hero worship”. The local MLAs crave for full public attention and focus. The ministers crave to centralize powers and would ensure that they would delegate powers to only their family members or those who are staunchly loyal to them. The full democratic and administrative apparatus is used cleverly to accomplish such decisions. So no MLA, cabinet member is concerned if 13th, 14th or 15th finance commission makes adverse comments on failure of panchayat raj institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies (ULBs) paralysed by the government deliberately.

The governor of the state, the CM or cabinet members are not worried at all if the third state finance commission hasn’t met even once in past four years because they think that their job was over after its appointment. The election on December 12 is also such a ritual under constitutional and judicial compulsions. There is no constitutional conviction to strengthen and empower the north and south Goa Zilla parishads because these have become pawns on the chessboard of selfish and power hungry politicians. Party less democracy was a dream behind forming a multitiered panchayat raj system but December 12 elections would appear like a mini rehearsal of assembly elections due in 2020 because of participation of the political parties. So automatically the spirit of the 73rd amendment has been killed- people would have to see politicians of a particular party being elected as ZP members and carry on their party politics in institutions which are expected to be devoid of party politics. Goa has thus made an excellent mockery of 73rd constitutional amendment. A party getting a majority in 48 ZP seats would be able to tell people that it is a proof that voters themselves are not demanding any decentralization or devolution because strangely these were never any campaign points of any candidate. For the majority of them, contesting a ZP seat is a stepping stone to claim a ticket to contest the forthcoming assembly election.

Sitting MLAs therefore have taken care to weed out their potential challengers. It would be foolish to ask the agenda of those contesting these elections because by not raising voice on long pending implementation of 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments they have lost the moral right to be called as elected ZP members. Once elected those who were given tickets by different political parties would forget any idea of devolution of powers. This is the greatest tragedy of democracy as Goa enters the diamond jubilee year of liberation. The elected ZP members would go hand in hand with the dominant political culture to deny power to the ZPs. By denying themselves the powers which other similar institutions are enjoying in BJP and Congress, NCP ruled states- on December 12 the voters and the candidates would make a total mockery of our constitution.

The voters asked for everything else- water, power, roads, playgrounds, employment but conveniently forgot to ask the candidates – What really are you going to do to empower the ZPs under 73 rd constitutional amendment? If the political parties are silent over this fundamental question then it is because they know that the voters of Goa could be fooled like this every five years.