LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (07/12/2020)

Unhealthy SGPDA Market Complex At Margao

The SGPDA market complex has received rupees 45 crore for development. This money should be utilized well. There is ample space in the market to enable segregation of waste generated. Vegetable waste is not a big issue because it is mostly carried off by livestock owners. Fish and meat waste needs addressing as it raises a stink and poses a health hazard. Fish waste is best used as manure for plants after processing. The much-hyped bio-gas plant met its demise some years ago. The market roof covers a large area and is suitable to install solar panels. It is possible for the market to generate its own power supply needs. Let’s not wait for a repetition of the Panaji market scenario to happen here. Further the nullah in front of the market opposite the South Goa District and Sessions Court runs the risk of becoming polluted. Mesh Barricades can be installed to prevent dumping of garbage in it. Parking is not a problem in the market with ample space available. The CCTV’s in the market however need verification if they are functional. The neighboring Osia Complex opposite the market needs a health inspection audit too. Some of its passageways are found to be filthy. Lack of proper railings and open pit areas pose a threat to visitors.

Vinay Rodrigues, Margao

Vaccine To Eradicate COVID-19

The coronavirus has claimed 1.5 million live in the world out of a total of 65 million infected, meaning that on an average 1 in every 118 cases have succumbed to the deadly virus. On an average also over 10,000 people are dying every week now meaning that unless immediate vaccination begins about 3,80,000 more people suffering will succumb to the coronavirus until the end of this year. Given that vaccinations have started in China and Russia and are due to start in United Kingdom next week, projections would be that there would be a decline in infections as well as death rate, but this could only be marginal as China with the highest population do not have too many cases any way. It would be justified that still one in every 100 people would be infected and the present 65 million infected could rise up to as much as 77 million by the end of the year given that the US and Europe infections and fatalities are peaking without deploying vaccines. By February 2021 if vaccinations are started in America and other parts of Europe considering that the efficacy of the various vaccines to be used are 95%, 94.5% and 70 %, it would mean that whenever vaccinations are begun respectively 5%, 5.5% and 30% would only fall prey to infections and fatalities of 1 in every 41 as of now and thus considering that the most vulnerable people have already got infected and have perished, worldwide by the end of vaccination the world would see 3.25 million infected and 75,000 deaths even taking into consideration rates now.if the vaccine used is 95% efficacious. It would thus mean that by the end of 2021, the pandemic could be well under control and almost eradicated in the world. This however would depend if vaccination worldwide can be deployed immediately.

Elvidio Miranda, Panaji

Approach By Opposition Party

With so many issues to corner the government with, it is a wonder that the Opposition in Goa is yet to take a united stand against any of them. While the Congress in the state is still huffing-and-puffing its way to recognition after being jolted by the ‘exodus debacle’ of many of its legislators, the Goa Forward Party as that regional outfit which carries the necessary wherewithal to stonewall the authoritarian ways of the ruling front is more intent on gaining a wider representation in the state. Despite its presence in political firmament of Goa for many years now, the Aam Aadmi Party is yet to make a telling effect on the affairs of the state. Although vociferous, the ‘Independent’ quotient in the state assembly has been maintaining a rather low profile for quite some time now. The anti-coal stand was that golden opportunity which could have been one held steadfast to by a united Opposition to rattle the government with. But instead of locals rallying around its leaders over the matter, the fact that the people had to come on to the streets in large numbers to mark their displeasure over the issue is evident of the ineffective Opposition in Goa. Moreover the promptness shown in sidelining most of the Opposition leaders by the protestors in the course of the agitation has further dented the Opposition credibility in Goa. Besides, tied down with internal strives, a few Opposition parties have not had serious time to ponder over the matters of the state. While issues like Mhadei and the mining resumption should have enabled it to unitedly corner the ruling front, a splintered ‘format’ has characterized the Opposition approach to most of the issues. A muted cry now and then is what has typified Opposition resistance to the highhandedness of the government in recent times. With politics in the country being predominantly issue-based, it is however a wonder that Goa still favours personality-based politics. In addition, turncoat politicians have brought Opposition in the state to virtual shambles. Nevertheless, a series of outbursts by its ministers against each other have exposed the frailty of the BJP-government in Goa. Hence the need now is to have a combined Opposition.

PACHU MENON, MARGAO