Salt Into Wounds

Need for a reasoned dialogue with nation’s angry farmers

A resolution to the two-week long agitation of farmers for repealing of the three recent farm laws has remained elusive despite five rounds of talks. Even as the government continues to affirm that it was committed to the welfare of the famers it has not come out with any concrete response to the issues raised by the farmers. It is sad to see dirty attempts to demonize the agitating farmers as “Khalistanis” and “traitors” and what not by certain sections that power the troll army of the ruling camp. Such harangue obstructs a resolution, rather than facilitating it. Though the Centre said on Thursday it would address the key demands of farmers—such as creating a level playing field for APMC mandis and private markets, and mandatory registration of traders and resolution through courts on disputes—the “concessions” did not find favour with the agitating farmers. The farmers are hardening their stance and have now taken to the maximalist position that they would not accept anything less than repeal of the three farms laws that were passed in September. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that a new proposal would be put forward before the leaders of farmers during the sixth round of talks that have been scheduled for December 9.

The meeting between the central government team headed by Tomar and farmers on Saturday was preceded by a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others to formulate modalities to break the deadlock. However, the modalities were rejected by the farmer unions who want nothing less than repeal of the three “anti-farmer” laws. Even as the farmers’ agitation and talks continue, there is demand from various parties that a short session of Parliament be convened to discuss the issue and resolve it. The issues that should have been discussed and settled within the national framework are attracting attention of international agencies. The spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and a group of 36 cross-party UK parliamentarians have come out in support of the agitating Indian farmers. The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken in favour of the farmers more than once. The Centre should not allow the issue to draw international attention and settle it at the earliest as a failure to do so would present a poor picture of the country.

Though Tomar offered to amend some provisions of the farm laws and even agreed to give a written assurance on MSP and procurement, the farmers spurned the offer. After ignoring the calls for repeal of laws, the Centre remained adamant and acted belatedly to resolve the issues only after seeing the support for the farmers growing across the nation. The Centre obviously did not anticipate the farmers’ agitation to grow so widespread. The impasse could have been avoided had the Centre’s stubbornness not forced the farmers to march to the national capital. There is a lack of trust between the central government and the agitating farmers and hence they are not accepting the proposals for resolution put forth by the government at their face value. It is feared among the farming community that the Centre was not serious about resolving the issues and was buying time to tire them out. Any such attempts would be counterproductive and could lead to wider and longer unrest.

The government failed to build a consensus before passing the farm laws. That gave scope for disquiet among farmers who questioned the motives. Given the unenviable conditions of most of the farmers in the country, India needs bold reforms that will grow agriculture but not restrict the economic space or reduce the economic options for the farming community. The community feeds the nation and any reforms that do not contribute to their prosperity are bound to be rejected by them. The Centre could have avoided the mess. Now it has started explaining to the farmers how the new laws would help them. But it is too late. The confrontation is getting more and more difficult to resolve with some lunatic elements within the ruling camp that have not ceased smearing the farmers as agents of the country’s enemies. It is like rubbing salt into their wounds.