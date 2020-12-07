Vibrant strides in ecommerce

The ongoing pandemic helped many, small digital business owners come up. It gave a booster shot to Rajasi Dhavalikar, proprietor, Cottons Daily, an online textile store. Living and working in Ponda, Dhavalikar is one of the few Goans in the ecommerce industry. What’s more she has a pan-India presence as her portal get buyers from across India.

The online store as of now is a minnow among the retail giants in the ecommerce industry. It is a courageous venture from a state that practically has no base in textiles and gets its entire cloth and apparel requirement from outside.

Cottons Daily deals in cottons as well as silks. Dhavalikar says that, the store is receiving good response from the market. “We get orders from customers from all states. In a week we do about 100 orders. Our present business is in the region of Rs 50 lakh and we are aiming for Rs one crore turnover in the next one year.”

She adds that, her plans are to export and go global since orders are also coming in from outside India. “We have initiated our global reach and are in the process of organising the setup. We have also expanded in the wedding segment through customization of saris for brides. Our target is the bulk shopping segment by catering to families where a wedding is in the offing. We are doing well in cotton fabrics and wedding orders and do about three-four weddings per month. Our primary wedding clientele is from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka.”

Dhavalikar says that she is also incorporating embroidery in her collection to increase the value addition. “Goan women are known to do good embroidery. They do it as a hobby. I am encouraging them to do it for livelihood and have tied up with local artisans to do hand embroidery.”

She discloses that, her foray in business was in a small way in 2016. She initially sold within her friend circle and through social media. “Goans find it difficult to get variety in textiles. The reason is that local retailers keep limited stock. I wanted to give variety to Goans. Slowly as the business grew I decided to make it bigger. The business developed as the digital trend grew. People like shopping online as they can buy what they want,” she says.

Dhavalikar believes that the pandemic is given a boost to all digital businesses. “Coronavirus fear is boosted e-commerce. People have shifted to e-purchases as they do not want to physically visit stores. The touch- and-feel part of shopping is become an issue now. My portal is been a boon for brides and wedding planners.”

She has contacts with at least 50 weavers from different states. The Maheswari’s are sourced from Madhya Pradesh, the Paithani’s from Yeola, Maharashtra, the ikkat’s from Pochampalli, Andhra Pradesh, block prints from Jaipur, etc.

“My company is a registered under proprietorship. It has a GST number and bank registration. The website and IT support is from Brand my Biz, a Goan IT company. E-commerce does not require big setup. It needs strong warehousing and logistics,” she says.

Towards a seamless distribution network, the upcoming businesswoman has tied-up with major courier companies. Once the order is received it is quickly sourced from the warehouse and packed off to the customer by courier. The packaging is profession and on par with any e-commerce company while the delivery is maximum within a week.

“Growing up I always loved fabrics and shopping. I developed a taste for traditional weaves of our country. When I travelled it was always about visited the small shops. It was my motivation for Cottons Daily, says Dhavalikar.

Living in Ponda for most of her life with the exception of further studies in Pune followed by internship in KPMG, she sees nothing unusual in travelling to interior regions in different states to make contact with weavers. “I love travelling. My parents, in-laws and husband are supportive of my work and do not mind my travelling to strange places.”

Dhavalikar is from a political family but she says that, she is kept herself away from politics and wants to make her own identity in business. “The pandemic is giving opportunities for women to work from home and become financially independent. There are many who have lost jobs but the digital platform is open to all. Goan vocal-for-local groups are supportive in helping out new businesses,” she says.

She adds that her next travel is to Sambhalpur, Orissia since she has no Sambhalpuri saris on her portal.