Schoolgirls, nursing as a career… and building the links

Frederick Noronha

Our family returned home from Brazil in the monsoon of 1966. Dad was homesick, the economy there was doing particularly badly, and hyperinflation hit you in the face. (“You take a kilo of money and you can buy half-a-kilo of potatoes,” as one Brazilian friend jokingly told me later.)

Once every few years, there would be some brutal coup – probably engineered behind-the-scenes by the CIA against some Left-wing government in that part of the world. Even as children we repeatedly heard the names of Vargas, Juscelino Kubitschek, Jânio Quadros or João Goulart. They got portrayed as heroes or villains, depending on which side of the ideological fence their politics lay.

“Returned home” might not be the right word to describe the sea-journey back, because my parents had themselves been out of Goa for almost all of their lives. In my mother’s case, even her parents had shifted out of Goa early to take up railway jobs in cities like Belgaum and Hubli during the British era.

On reaching Goa, the customary tough ex-pat hunt for suitable jobs followed. In those days when tenancy laws were changing social relations drastically, the hunt for a roof also became

a challenge.

Somewhere in between all this, I believe, my mum gave a talk about nursing as a career. Being a toddler, and going by stories narrated in the family, the details are hazy. Maybe even needing correction. I’m not sure whether she held a formal talk or just something of a mention of it as a possible career. I’m sure others were also promoting such ideas in a Goa which suddenly had change thrust upon it. It was struggling out of its lackadaisical ways.

Some days back, I shared this story with alumni of the school we studied at, in our village. Memories of school-mates helped fill in the gaps.

We were talking about the number of nurses in our village. Somewhere in the late 1960s, a small trend started where one or two girls went to study nursing at Bangalore, as the city was then called.

Why Bangalore, one might ask?

Colonial Goa has long had its own options in medical education. This included one of the first medical schools in Asia. But probably this was not enough; or other options were seen as offering something better. The one at Bangalore, called St Martha’s, was run by an order of religious nuns.

They say a Goan shines when he (in this case, she) travels outside their home state. Maybe this was the reason too, why so many Goan young women ended up studying nursing outside Goa. The other possibility was the very nature of St Martha’s, which was a different kind of training centre. It had been founded in 1886 by the Sisters of the Good Shephard, which grew out of France, and its website refers to those times of plague and epidemic. The much-derided “foreign missionaries” often brought in commitment levels which we have yet to see among our own.

Nursing might seem like just another profession, which people enter into quite by chance. But, in around a decade, clearly, our village had around a dozen nurses from just one institution, 600 kilometres away, St Martha’s. Most of whom had studied there between the late 1960s and late 1970s. After that, I’m not sure whether or why the trend just dried up.

But, in the meantime, a noticeable number of those who studied in the village school did become nurses. Augusta, Aloma, Renee, Muriel, Marjorie, Effie….. Schoolmates added more names to the list – Malvina, Lima, Glynis, Alina, Emy, Bella.

Some of them worked in Goa. Some spent a full lifetime in nursing, others for shorter stints. A few also travelled across the globe, to distant shores, and spent a fruitful life in the nursing career, in the Gulf or North America.

Obviously, many of these young women discovered role models in their seniors. They possibly found a liking for this trying, but emotionally rewarding, line of work.

As chance would have it, a generation earlier, my late mother had also studied at St Martha’s. She had been full of praise for the institution and went on to work at hospitals in Bombay, Kampala (briefly) and in Brazil. She had studied nursing at St Martha’s and St Philomena’s in Bangalore, midwifery at the Lady Curzon’s Hospital, and then worked at the Bombay Hospital.

Mum’s parents had both died young. Fortunately, her dad had left behind some savings which the Good Shephard nuns at Hubli put to good use to bring up the three siblings and craft careers for them as well.

Studying nursing helped her migrate and marry, as many Goan young women of that time did. But life was not easy. Their generation was caught in the crossfire brought on by the sudden end of colonial rule. They faced the consequent turmoil of migration amidst uncertainty, and coped with sickness and trying times..

That was a field considered very suitable for the Goan girl then.

So, when she returned to Goa while still in her mid-30s, she probably thought of sharing her own influences with one or two girls from the village. One led to two, two lead to three…and that ended up in a dozen. All at St Martha’s. Once the chain was started, they all had role-models in each other.

Of course, there were other influences at play here. In those days, Guide and Scout camps also held first-aid talks, and doctors also were part of such movements. But you never know where influences, good or bad, come in from.

Yet, there is something about the way in which a good institution shapes its students. In fields like medicine or teaching, this is all the more visible. One’s values and attitudes matter as much (if not more) than the skills learnt.

When we were young kids, she would eagerly narrate her experiences with prominent doctors of those times. These included the Goan V N Shirodkar (famous worldwide for a procedure named after him, the ‘Shirodkar Stitch’) and Purandre. The Shirodkar Stitch is a ‘purse-string’ stitch put into the on the mouth of the womb to keep it tightly closed during pregnancy to prevent miscarriage or premature birth where needed.

In the old cupboard file, along with her medals and certificates, letters to the TNAI (Trained Nurses Association of India) enquiring about registration and such, there was also a from her alma mater. It acknowledged her query about “the girl you mentioned for admission to the Training School”. (The answer was that she would be “gladly accepted” on the next batch.)

This can be debated, but sometimes just connecting the dots can change lives. Maybe.

By some coincidence – or was it a coincidence? – in the twilight of their lives, both my parents were cared for by St Martha’s trained nurses. Maybe I’m reading too much into this, but there does seem to be a pattern.

For some reason, the Church in Goa has only a few medical institutions in Goa (JMJ, Remanso). Yet, prominent national institutions like St John’s in Bengaluru had Goan involvement in setting them up. Maybe it’s time to think in terms of building such institutions of excellence, which leave their mark.

Sometimes, even planting an idea can take things forward. Which makes one wonder why we don’t seem to be trying anymore to build up not just fortunes and buildings, but people and attitudes that make a difference. For life.