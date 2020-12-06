O Primeiro Sardesai

Tensing Rodrigues

From the story of ‘dessaiado’ in the territory to the immediate north of Goa – the brief history of the desai of Kudal and the savant of Vadi – we can safely conclude that the territory that comprised the watandari of the Sardesai family or families in Goa lay in the central and south Goa; the northern and eastern mahals of Goa were the bone of contention between the Prabhu, the Savant, the Bijapuri and the Maratha; as we have seen before, these mahals never seemed to have had a stable watandari.

And stability is exactly what Sardesai emphasises when he describes the essence of a classic watandari or dessaiado. According to him the watandar “were regional lords, living in mansions or wadas, holding revenue rights over the territories and maintaining infantry and cavalry which would be made available to their overlord, the king, in times of warfare. Such regional lords very rarely aspired to become independent sovereigns, which would have made them at once political and military targets for other sovereigns, ambitious enough to attack them and swallow their kingdoms. There was virtue in remaining number two, a rung lower than the sovereign, holding paternalistic authority and position of a subhedar over a large number of mahals and parganas, with fairly secure income and considerable stability. Any sovereign wishing to extend his domain, did so by the simple mechanism of seeking and securing loyalty of Sardesais, Sardeshmukhs and Sardeshpandes.” [Sardesai, unpublished: The Naik Pratap Rao Sardesai Family of Goa, 15]

Sardesai himself states that the administrative control of the Naik Pratap Rau Sardesai family extended over most of the present central and south Goa, “and for considerable periods of time beyond the mountains over the region of Belgaum and Dharwar.” What is meant by ‘central and south Goa’ here is the territory to the south and to the east of the Tisvadi mahal. Tisvadi mahal was not a part of any watandari, being administered directly by the king, as it was a port region. As for the antiquity of this watandari, we can safely assume that it prevailed during the Bijapuri rule and during the Vijayanagar rule before that, as we shall soon see. But, if we are to go by Vaman Narhar Sardesai’s Mavalankar Gharanyacha Itihas, the family title of sardesai as such can be traced to the Silahar times. Does the history of this sardesai too go back to the Silahar times?

Sardesai finds evidence of Naik Pratap Rau Sardesai family’s watandari during the Vijayanagar regime. Vir Harihar I (1336 -1354) is supposed to have appointed an ancestor of the family by name Nagan Nayak as the desai of the Amtruj mahal. [Sardesai, unpublished: 13] Moraes calls Nagan desmukh of Bandodem, which means almost the same. [Moraes, 1945: A Forgotten Chapter in The History of The Konkan, in Bharat Kaumudi, 462] But the term Nayak itself indicates a post or position in the watandari hierarchy. Does that mean that Nagan’s family was already a part of that hierarchy? Which territory did the family hold? Was it for the Vijayanagar kings, or for some rulers preceding them? Could it be the Silahar?

Possibly a few years later, at the turn of the 14th century, the next Vijayanagar king Devaraya I bestowed on Nagan Nayak the title and rights of sardesai of South Goa, including Supe, Khanapur and Chandgad. [Sardesai, unpublished: 17] But this was in the context of a major development in the Vijayanagar rule of Goa. Sometime after the departure of Madhav Mantri, the Vijayanagar viceroy from Goa Maim Senavai Vagle, a native of Kukali, Ponda, was appointed as the karbhari (administrator) of Komkan. This is evidenced by an inscription at Nagesi. [Moraes, 1945: 462] The appointment had a background which is of much historical significance. Madhav Mantri’s conquest of Goa from the Bahmanis (1379 -80) was made possible with the support of the vestiges of the Kadamb establishment that still survived and the small ksatriya chieftains who rallied together under the Kadamb leadership. Their understanding was that Madhav Mantri would reinstate the old rulers and retire to his own province. But when that did not happen and the Vijayanagar general staid put in Goa, the very allies who had helped him, made an attempt to eject him by force. They saw in it a betrayal of the ksatriya, and an omen of the bramhan supremacy that was to come. “Some base persons born in the Konkana country” says a Vijayanagar inscription. The Kadamb and the ksatriya chiefs, whom the Vijayanagar epigraph refers to collectively as the ‘konkaniga’, were routed in a decisive battle at Madiyagombu (could that be Madkai?). The ksatriya of Goa had to pay a heavy penalty for this revolt. They were relieved of their position in the local administration, and were replaced first by outsiders, and then by the local bramhan, who slowly worked their way into the favour of Vijayanagar bureaucracy. The rise of Maim Senavai Vagle and the appointment of Nagan Nayak as the sardesai of South Goa needs to be seen in the context of this ‘alienation’ of Goan ksatriya in favour of the sarasvat bramhan. [Moraes, 1945: 462] The choice of Nagan Nayak was probably dictated by the fact that he was the father-in-law of Maim Senavai Vagle; the appointment could have happened at the fag end of the 14th century or in the early years of the 15th century.

Sardesai claims that Nagan Nayak did not avail of the title during his lifetime as it would make him officially subordinate to his son-in-law, as by that time Maim Senavai Vagle had already risen to be a minister in the Vijayanagar court. It was Nagan’s son or grand-son, Fond Nayak, who used the document in the possession of the family, to obtain from the Bijapuri rulers a new sanad conferring the title and rights of sardesai. [Sardesai, unpublished: 14] The latter were only too eager to obtain the allegiance of a chief who had control over half of Goa and a good part of the adjoining trans-Sahyadri territory. As said before, this was a win-win situation for both the Bijapuri rulers and the Sardesai; the former gained control over a large territory and the latter got prestige and protection. The Sardesai rendered valuable services to the Bijapuri rulers in their numerous campaigns. In appreciation of their services the Bijapuri rulers bestowed an additional title of Pratap Rau on the Sardesai; from then on they became Naik Pratap Rau Sardesai.