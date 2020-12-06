Benefits of Goan salt- ‘Agarachem Mith’

Nandkumar M Kamat

Salt means sodium chloride -NaCl, in which the cation sodium is essential- too little of it causes diarrhoea and excess causes hypertension. We need only 1.1-3.3 grams of sodium corresponding to 2.8-8.3 sodium chloride per day. From our daily diet we get 90 per cent sodium from salt and only 10-15 per cent comes from

natural foods.

According to the National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau (NNMB) salt consumption per person per day in our country ranges from five to 30 grams. A safe and adequate level is 1100-3300 milligrams/day. A healthy adult doesn’t need more than 500 milligrams of sodium and for infants and children, 58 milligrams/day is sufficient. This means maximum daily intake of salt should not exceed five grams per day.

Precisely this level of salt intake was achieved by Goans by prudent use of locally produced organic salt known as ‘agarachem mith’. However, after the entry of different brands of synthetic chemicalised salt fortified with iodine the fierce competition between various brands of iodised salt led to consumers losing control over the recommended daily use of salt.

The locally produced salt is not fine, or powdered white crystals or made ‘freely flowing” by using paraffin. It is never processed or refined for the fear of losing its beneficial and bioactive halophilic microflora, unique texture, typical biting and sharp taste and flavouring, preservative, probiotic and medicinal properties. Besides, the locally produced salt gives a much-reduced concentration of sodium chloride – 86 to 91 per cent by weight as compared to refined and iodised salt with 96 pure NaCl. This means Goans who used traditional fixed quantities of local salt for cooking knew the exact proportion to be added to the various recipes of drinks. So, there was no question of excess intake of pure sodium chloride.

On the contrary, the concentration of pure sodium chloride in packaged commercial salt is very high and due to this it is difficult to fix its quantity just by measuring the volume in cooking. Besides, it’s not ideal of anyone who cooks authentic traditional Goan food to introduce chemicals like potassium iodide or iodate or hydrocarbon like paraffin used for fortification.

Professor Savita Kerkar and her research student MS Fernandes from the Department of Biotechnology, Goa University explored the myth that ‘agarachem mith’, the locally produced organic salt lacks sufficient iodine and is unsafe for domestic consumption as edible salt. Their remarkable and outstanding research paper ‘A comparative assessment of Goan natural solar salt and its adequacy in iodine content and nutritive value’. published in the International Food Research Journal 20.5 (2013): 2317-2321, provided solid scientific proof of traditional wisdom of Goan salt producers and consumers who didn’t need any additional iodine from chemically fortified salt.

This seven-year-old study is very much relevant in view of the dying local salt production industry. Salt production in Goa began two thousand years ago and till AD 1880 not less than 36 villages were producing and exporting huge quantities. People knew the properties of different local varieties of salt identified by the colour as white, off white, brown and reddish or pinkish. The white or off-white coloured salt was highly preferred for edible purposes. The brownish coloured salt was highly favoured for producing fermented food products and curing, salting the fish and was used as biofertiliser in plantations. Local salt applied at the base of coconut, cashew or mango trees served as natural repellent for voracious termites which attacked and dehydrated these trees. The bacterial anticancer carotenoid pigments made the pinkish varieties of local salt very nutritious as these contain large amounts of precursors of Vitamin A and E. The locally produced salt also had traces of potassium, calcium and magnesium which are essential for human nutrition. So besides sodium the local consumers automatically got these macronutrients which were easily bioassimilable. Traces of iron and sulphur found in the local salt were also beneficial.

A lot of research has been carried out on local salt pans, their microbial diversity and properties of salt-tolerant microorganisms isolated locally. But for centuries local people knew that there was something special in local ‘agarachem mith’ which has proven medicinal properties. Although very little research has been done on probiotic properties of halophilic microorganisms found in local salt such as halobacteria and salt-tolerant actinobacteria, yeasts and fungi, from literature one can see that many of these produce powerful bioactive substances thus naturally protecting the mouth, throat and gastrointestinal tract from infections. Local people still prefer gargles with ‘agarachem mith’ instead of the solution of iodised salt in warm water. The difference between both these treatments can be seen easily because the packaged iodised salt is sterilised, passive ‘dead’ chemical cocktail whereas the locally produced ‘agarachem mith’ is a living consortium teeming with protective salt loving microflora. A small concentration of bioactive metabolites immobilised on crystals of the so-called “dirty looking” local salt is sufficient to neutralise the infection-inducing bacteria and viruses. These domestic cures were known in Goa for centuries but the introduction of iodised salt changed the consumer behaviour after 1991. Now people are facing more problems with excess sodium and excess iodine from chemicalised

refined salt.

India is the third largest producer of salt in the world with about 30 million metric ton (MT) production. We export more than 10 million MT of salt. For edible purposes we use eight million MT and for industrial use 10 million MT is sold. It is an informed choice and the right of the consumer to use the type of salt they want but there is no substitute for locally produced traditional, organic, living ‘agarachem mith’.