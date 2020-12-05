NEP to transform India into knowledge superpower: Pokhriyal

Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday said that the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) will transform India into a ‘knowledge superpower’ and a global leader in learning as it links the past with the future.

The NEP, unveiled by the Centre amid the COVID-19 crisis in July, will pave the way for holistic and multidisciplinary education, Pokhriyal said while speaking at the 9th convocation of IIT Bhubaneswar through video conference.

Scholars from across the world once travelled to India to study in the seats of learning at Nalanda and Takshila due to excellence in the country’s education system, he said.

“Armed with the New Education Policy, India will once again emerge as a global leader in learning and a knowledge superpower as it connects our past with the future. Our diversity and ability to blend ancient and modern systems will again take us to the top,” the minister said.

Pokhriyal said that the new policy will enable Indian students to grow and excel in all spheres of life and the country will emerge as a provider of employment and no longer remain a job seeker.

The minister also stressed on the need to focus on linking India’s talent with patent as it will play a significant role in the economic development of the country.

The National Research Fund and the National Technological Forum, which are being initiated, will also bring about major changes in the environment for research and development, which will become more inclusive, he said.

Hailing the NEP as a comprehensive framework for elementary to higher education as well as vocational training in both rural and urban areas, he said that it aims at presenting India’s diversity in terms of regional languages with the benefit of providing primary education in mother tongue.

Pokhriyal congratulated the graduating students of the institute and called upon them to strive hard to cherish their dreams despite challenges to be faced.

Referring to Make in India, Digital India and Startup India, he said that these government campaigns seek to provide support to the young and talented to build a self-reliant and empowered India and achieve the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission.

The minister also complimented the authorities of IIT Bhubaneswar for the outstanding wellness, teaching excellence and research aura the institute has created.

Pokhriyal inaugurated the Student Activity Centre, the Play Courts, and the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Management of IIT Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Education, Sanjay Dhotre, commended the work done by the institute’s faculty, students and researchers in innovating different techniques in various fields during the ongoing pandemic.