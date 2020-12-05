Cadan Lifestyle launches store in Margao

Margao: Premium fashion retailer Cadan Lifestyle launched their second store in the state at the Umiya Mercado Mall, Margao at the hands of prominent politician Girish Chodankar on Friday.

The first store was launched in October this year on 18th June Road, opp Azad Maidan. Panaji Cadan Lifestyle, a subsidiary brand under Cadan Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Pvt Ltd also has other verticals including Black2Pink and Hypermart which are scheduled for an early next year launch.

Cadan Lifestyle is a premium lifestyle store which has women’s wear, menswear, kids wear and accessories. They comprise brands including UK based men’s wear brand ATIITUDE and RAISIN, a premium ethnic women’s wear brand in Goa.

Its director believes that there will be an exponential growth in retail despite the pandemic. “We are looking at increasing our online and offline footprint to capitalise on this growth. We are excited about our retail venture in Goa. Being a local, I want to give it back to my state and make it prominent in the retail sphere. We are looking at expanding to other cities across India too,” said director Daniel Almeida.

Cadan Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Pvt Ltd stems from its parent company Cadan Constructions and Real Estate Pvt Ltd which is headquartered in Mumbai, Cadar Constructions and Real Estate Pvt Ltd as well as Cadan Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Cadan Constructions and Real Estate Pvt Ltd also have realty projects in Mumbai, Goa, Pune and Bangalore.