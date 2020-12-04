India, US ink MoU to cooperate on IP examination and protection

PTI

Washington

India and the US have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to co-operate on intellectual property examination and protection for the next 10 years and to strengthen the IP systems in both countries.

The MoU was signed between the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), represented by Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property Andrei Iancu, and Secretary from India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra, during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The memorandum will strengthen the intellectual property (IP) systems of both countries, enabling further innovation and growth, said Iancu. An earlier MoU between India and the US expired nine years ago.

“It (the latest agreement) will help tie our nations even closer, and it will fortify our commitment to the IP rights of all of our citizens, and the many hundreds of companies that operate in both our markets,” he said.

The present agreement covers for the next 10 years, describing a range of cooperative activities pertaining to securing, using, and enforcing IP rights in the areas of patents, trademarks, copyrights, geographical indications, and industrial designs.