Virtual treasure hunt held at Carmel College

Department of psychology, Carmel College of Arts, Science and Commerce for Women, Nuvem organised a virtual treasure hunt as an in-house, fast-paced, energy boosting activity to create awareness among its students on managing the pandemic.

Twelve clues were posted on Instagram using #carmelcollegenuvem. Students had to guess the clues, which were based on household items that are related to COVID such as surface disinfectants, sanitisers, masks, etc.

A total of 69 contestants registered for the activity. Forty entries were made, from which the three fastest entries with the maximum number of correct items were chosen as winners.

First place was won by Shania D’Costa from the FYBA who was the only contestant that guessed all 12 clues. Second place was shared between Natasha Palha (SYBA) and Rochelle Fernandes (TYBA), who guessed 11 clues.