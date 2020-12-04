This sports centre is special

Goa Paralympic Association, an NGO has started its first-ever sports training centre for specially-abled children. NT KURIOCITY gets the details

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT KURIOCITY

Disability cannot be a barrier to the true spirit and determination of a person, says secretary, Goa Paralympic Association, Sudesh Thakur. And with this in mind, the Goa Paralympic Association has started its first-ever sports training centre for specially-abled children at Ponda in collaboration with Arihant Sports Academy, a private organisation in Ponda for sports training.

“Today’s specially-abled nurture a vision to become self-reliant and live a normal life just like others. Research shows that daily physical activity enhances not only an individual’s self-esteem and peer relationships but also results in increased achievement, better overall health, and higher quality of life,” he says. However, despite these findings, he says, most individuals with physical disabilities do not have the opportunity to participate in any regular sports. “Sometimes parents or guardians of children with special needs do not encourage them to exercise. They fear that their child will get hurt. But physical activity is as important for these children.

And since there are no training facilities available at government level nor do they get any support from them to promote games for special-need children, says Thakur they approached Arihant Sports Academy which lent them the support to start the training facility.

Based on the infrastructure available at the Academy they have decided to start training for people/children who are Physical Impaired (PI), Intellectual Impaired (II), Visually Impaired (VI) and Deaf & Dumb (DD) in games like table tennis (PI, II, DD), fencing (PI), taekwondo (VI, II, PI & DD), judo (VI, DD & VI), karate (PI, II & DD), chess (DD, VI, PI, II), gymnastics (PI, VI, II & DD) and archery ( PI & VI). Coaching will be conducted by qualified coaches in each game. At present, nobody has enrolled but there have been a couple of enquiries. “At present, all the basic required facilities are available at the training centre. Besides this, if anybody is interested in games like athletics, swimming, cycling, and tennis and badminton then they can approach them,” says Thakur.

Many specially-abled children, says Thakur, can experience personality disorders and disharmony more often than normal children as they cannot establish healthy communication. “Sports helps children to overcome their problems, by minimising feelings of loneliness thus enabling them to maintain a meaningful living process. Sports also enables individuals to widen their horizons and learn from other environments, individuals, beliefs and thoughts. With this aspect, sports contributes to establishing and reinforcing new friendships, and social cohesion,” he says. Thus, he adds, disabled individuals, who are encouraged to participate in sports, can be integrated in society faster, and prevented from being weary of life.

Also, a lot of children with special needs have developmental delays, he says. So, the players trained in the centre will improve flexibility, muscle strength, and coordination. “It can also help them improve body awareness, motor skills and balance. Sports training builds self-esteem and improves behaviour. As both, able as well as children with special needs, will train together this will give them a feeling of togetherness. Today there are a lot of government schemes, job opportunities for specially-abled sportsmen who have participated in State/National/International championships,” he says.

And for the safety of these children in these pandemic times, he says, the centre is following all government guidelines as per SOP while providing training to these children. “I appeal to all parents of children with special needs to encourage participation in sports and physical activity in general. Don’t approach sports as something they can’t do. Rather, guide them toward taking part in sports in which they can succeed and have fun doing so,”

says Thakur.