Techyon 2k20: Thinking technical and beyond at PCCE

Padre Conceicao College of Engineering, Verna hosted its first virtual state level technical event Techyon 2k20.The event saw the participation of students from different engineering colleges across the State. The fest provided students with a platform to exhibit their diverse skills, and compete and learn through the various competitions held during the two-day event.

Chief guest of the inaugural function was co-founder and managing partner of Uzoorba Technologies LLP, Vincent Toscano, who addressed the students on being competent and building a passion for engineering.

The inaugural was also attended by director of PCCE, Fr Anthony Castello; principal, Mahesh Parrapagoudar; registrar, Stephen Baretto; head of departments; industry representatives; alumni; staff and students of PCCE.

Techyon 2k20 comprised an ensemble of 20 events such as Code Crunch, Tech Masters, Weave the Web and Contraption to name a few. Each showcased creativity at its best, signifying how to take innovation and technology to the next level. The association of companies Creative Capsule Infotech, SJ Innovation, Imagine Works, Hexcoderz, ConexaoTechnologies, Inhale, Kapsloc.in and Clinify helped with prizes and internship opportunities for students.

Many workshops were conducted to enable students to connect with resource persons from the industry and enrich their knowledge base. Topics covered were Blockchain product design, entrepreneurship and freelancing, data science, future in engineering. These training sessions garnered a huge response in terms of participation.