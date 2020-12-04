Neena Jacob

As a parent I always wondered ‘Am I being too pushy?’, ‘Am I being too cool?’

As an educator I met so many parents…

Those that shot daggers at their child and had the child trembling in fear.

Those that didn’t care a damn, I had to call and didn’t get a response and often I landed up on their doorstep and was again met with blank stares and the same attitude.

Those who started crying and berating themselves.

So let’s take a look at parenting styles.

Diana Baumrind in the 1960s created one commonly referenced categorisation of parenting styles. These categorizations are: authoritarian or disciplinarian, permissive or indulgent, uninvolved and authoritative.

These styles differ in four broad areas, namely, discipline style, communication, nurturance and expectation.

Authoritarian parenting

(controlling)

Communication style: Doesn’t encourage a dialogue and doesn’t

provide reasons.

Discipline style: Tends to control children through shaming, withdrawal of love and punishments.

Nurturing style: Is more demanding but not responsive.

Expectation: Is for children to follow rules and instructions explicitly.

Parents who are authoritarian believe children should be seen and not heard. They need things to be done in ‘their way’ and the child’s feelings are never taken into consideration.

They don’t let children solve problems instead they make the rules with little regard for a child’s opinion. Punishments make a child feel sorry for themselves and lowers their self-esteem.

Permissive or indulgent parenting

Communication style: This is nurturing and warm and loving.

Discipline style: Is very lax as the parents are unable to set limits

Nurturing style: Is more responsive to the needs of children.

Expectation: Is very indulgent these parents don’t enforce standards of conduct or goals.

Parents who are indulgent do set rules but do not enforce them. They don’t give out consequences usually, they also feel children learn best without adult interference. These parents do not put much effort into encouraging bad choices or behavior, and instead of being ‘parents’ are ‘friends’ to their child. These children very often watch an excessive amount of TV, don’t do their homework and can’t take correction.

Uninvolved parenting

Communication style: Is absent the parent doesn’t ask or listen to his/her child.

Discipline style: Is very lax as the parents are not bothered.

Nurturing style: Is absent as the parents don’t spend any time with their children.

Expectation: Is that the children must raise themselves and not much energy or time is devoted to the child.

Parents who are uninvolved don’t know about what happens in school or who their children’s friends are. These parents rarely spend time with their children and don’t find it necessary to guide or nurture their children. This is not always intentional – a parent with health issues both mental as well as physical or it might be a parent who is overwhelmed with work problems and managing a household.

Authoritative parenting (confident)

Communication style: This is sensitive, warm and loving.

Discipline style: Is positive reinforcement.

Nurturing style: Is more responsive to the needs of children.

Expectations: Are realistic and set after dialogue with their child yet these standards are high and shows respect for the opinion of the child.

This approach is common in most educated middle class families. These children grow up to be independent, self-reliant, socially acceptable, academically successful and well-behaved.

It is apparent then that the authoritative style is the best. It is best if at least one parent is authoritative.

I know in each one there is a bit of each style.

Authoritarian when you are at the end of your tether; work pressure and family pressure makes you demanding. Permissive and indulgent when you are on a holiday and have the patience and time to be indulgent. Authoritative most of the time when we reason and set goals for our kids.

Open days, when I had to see my child’s work and talk to her/his teacher, were times that I dreaded as a working mum. I always felt I was not doing enough for my child and not giving them enough attention and not able to realise their potential, and the little words of praise from their teachers or a friend’s mother praising their behaviour or their attitude made me smile or at times wonder if it was my kid they were talking about.

Next week let’s look at ways to make ourselves more authoritative parents.

Till then happy parenting!

(Writer is a clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, and officiating principal and associate professor at Carmel College for Women)