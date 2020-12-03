Keeping COVID-19 At Bay

Elvidio Miranda, Panaji

You might wonder why those who indulge in strenuous physical exercises may have an ability not to succumb to diseases. It has been proven beyond doubt that a strenuous regimen of hard physical labour builds up a sturdy and robust immune system that does not fall prey to diseases. And, so, why not get into the act of trying out some strenuous exercises while simultaneously recharging yourselves with salts and minerals that are lost due to perspiration, so as to hydrate yourselves, especially, by carrying along a bottle of water with electral or Glucon-D dissolved, which could together be the right prescription for building immunity that has a very high resistance to COVID-19. To make it more effective, this exertion regimen has to be conducted in an atmosphere where there are plenty of trees with luxuriant leaves so that your system is given a high dose of oxygen which not only enlivens the lungs with oxygen but also the blood stream is supplied with a constant dosage of oxy-haemoglobin. It is known that oxygen is given to patients who have contracted COVID-19, and therefore, it should be definitely the right prescription that as a precautionary measure, hard physical exertion is resorted to, to prevent contracting COVID-19 in the first place. This could be just what the physician has ordered to keep COVID-19 at bay. Gardens, seashores, avenues and jogging parks could be the best environs where these exercises can be done. To fast forward oxygenation to the lungs and the entire blood stream walking or jogging uphill against gravity would be what the expert eco-immunity booster adviser may prescribe for you as a peak performer against COVID-19. Most healthy people can practice this regimen for an hour or two every day to keep COVID-19 at bay.