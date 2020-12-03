LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Cap RT-PCR Testing Rates

The pandemic has created a situation for all humanity of life and livelihood with travel within the country or outside the country with compulsory RT-PCR diagnostic tests at entry-exit points even at inter-state neighbouring borders for mere human existence. Hence, it is essential that conducting RT-PCR tests (present confirmatory reliable test) on all citizens who travel for their livelihood should be within the economic reach of common men whether availing of it in private or government medical facilities. It is observed that the coronavirus fear psychosis has resulted in exploitation over the cost of the laboratory tests being a relatively unknown field. However, as such a situation of a global health crisis has arisen, the central government has implemented the Epidemic Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005 which empowers the Central Executive Committee and the respective State Executive Committee as well as the duly notified district authorities to enforce certain provisions of the Acts, for the prevention of spread and treatment of the dreaded disease. So, the biggest reward the Pramod Sawant government can bestow upon the citizens of the state as a token of its 60th Liberation Day celebration is to cap the cost of the COVID-19 test at Rs 750 and Rs 1050 at public and private laboratories respectively from this month onwards. When the other states have slashed the testing rates including Gujarat, which hold a much larger population to deal with, one can find no substantial reason for the Goa government not to bring down the rates of testing without any further delay.

RUI FERREIRA, PANAJI

On Depleted Bank Deposits

This is with reference to the news report ‘COVID takes a toll on bank deposits in Goa’ (NT Dec , 2020). COVID-19 has not only taken a toll on millions of lives in the country, but also eaten into the vitals of the country’s economy, causing a nationwide slowdown, rendering lakhs of people jobless and threatening the livelihood of several others. While private and public sector banks were quick to react by reducing their interest rates from time to time, it was the senior citizens who were the ones most affected. To make matters worse, a few private and co-opertaive banks were placed under RBI moratorium on all banking transactions, including withdrawals by depositors. A few private banks have stood to benefit by making their deposit-rates more attractive to lure investors and depositors. However, the fear of RBI sanctions and overnight closure of private and co-operative banks continues to loom large.

A F Nazareth, Alto Porvorim