Listen To Farmers

Centre cannot afford to hurt the sector that feeds India

The meeting between the delegation of 35 farmers unions from various parts of the country and the central government on the farm laws remained inconclusive. The Centre has refused to yield to the demand of the farmers to repeal the new farm laws or even keep them on hold till a solution is worked out. The farmers’ protests on the outskirts of Delhi continued. Though the central government promised to set up an expert committee to address the issues raised by the farmers, the farmers rejected it outright saying that “such committees had led to no results and outcomes in the past” and that “the time for committees is over” and they wanted a concrete decision. The farmers are adamant and have gone to the extent of issuing warnings to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to listen to their “Mann ki Baat”, else his government would have to pay a heavy price.

The farmers and the Centre appear to be heading for a showdown, even as the support for the farmers’ agitation has been growing across the country. The central government, after ignoring the pleadings of the farmers for nearly two months since the three farm laws were passed, promptly came up with a proposal to set up an expert committee to look into the issues raised by them after the protests were launched. The move by the Centre appears to have come following more and more farmers unions deciding to join hands with the farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan who were leading the protests against the laws as they apprehend these laws would lead to dismantling of the age-old Minimum Price Support scheme, the Agriculture Produce Market Committees and so on. There is an underlying fear that the Modi government’s farm laws would make farmers more vulnerable. The farmers have therefore maintained that their demand for repealing of the three laws was not negotiable. The central government on the other hand has been saying that the new farm laws are aimed at providing farmers with better opportunities and ushering in new technologies in the agriculture sector.

The stalemate could have been avoided had the Centre taken the farmers on board before making the amendments to the farm laws. The best option for the government now is to carry the talks with the farmers forward and address their concerns in a manner that is satisfactory to them. The farmers say that the reforms will make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations, erode their bargaining power and deprive them of the protection such as assured prices from the government. Nearly half the country’s population is in the agriculture sector or is dependent on it; so the government has to address the issues in a rational manner.. The government’s initial reaction in the form of police action and accusations of political motivation has angered the farmers who were heading to the national capital. The Centre’s belated attempt to woo the farmers by advancing the meeting in view of the cold and COVID-19 situation did not cut much ice.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee has stuck to its stand that the government’s proposal is not acceptable to them. The Centre needs to come out with a newer formula to satisfy the farmers and contain the spread of protests. The next round of talks has been scheduled for Thursday. If both sides continue to be adamant, a resolution of the issues is unlikely. Certainly the Centre had not anticipated that farmers would resort to mass protests for a longer time in view of prevalence of COVID-19 and onset of winter season but with the farmers having just reaped kharif harvest have some leisure before the next cropping starts to indulge in the protests for a longer time. Given the fact that agriculture was the only sector that survived the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, and the vast population that it supports directly and indirectly, the central government has a responsibility to give weight and importance to the pleadings of the farmers. The government should not stand on prestige and agree to rectify and modify the legal provisions that makes farmers more secure.