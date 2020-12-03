Stars of the tiatr stage

NT BUZZ

In a bid to promote and encourage producers, lyricists, singers, and musicians of the Konkani stage, the Tiatr Academy of Goa (TAG) organised its annual Konkani Songs and Music Awards in Campal.

President of TAG, Menino Fernandes welcomed the gathering. Chief guest for the function was Fr Domnic Alvares. He gave

away the prizes in the presence of Fernandes; vice president, Mario Menezes and member secretary, Cezar D’Mello.

The competition was judged by musicians Fr Rolland Lin Fernades and Elvis Goes. Along with cash prizes, mementos and certificates were presented to the winners. The programme was compered by Socorro Fernandes and coordinated by Uprita Asolkar.