Raising awareness

NT BUZZ

Agnel Entrepreneurship Development Institute (AEDI), the State Resource Centre for Women in association with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India and Directorate of Women and Child, Government of Goa commemorated World Aids Day by organising a webinar and an awareness talk.

The webinar was on the topic, ‘Inclusive Education at Elementary Level for Children with HIV/AIDS in India’. The resource person for the webinar was Shruti Kamat Dalal.

As part of the session, Dalal explained the legal conundrum that crosses the minds of these children including their parents or guardians when it comes to claiming an inclusive right to education at the elementary stage. The webinar saw 23 participants in attendance.

As part of the awareness programme, medical officer, Ministry of AYUSH, Aniket Redkar from the Bicholim Community Health Centre (CHC) briefed the participants on the difference between HIV and AIDS. He highlighted the causes and preventive measures to be taken to stop the spread of HIV. He also stressed on the line of treatment for HIV. The programme was held at Nanora, Bicholim and saw the attendance of 53 participants.