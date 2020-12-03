In devotion to Goencho Saib

For the first time in history, the feast of Goa’s beloved saint, St Francis Xavier will be celebrated virtually today

NT BUZZ

The feast of ‘Goencho Saib’, St Francis Xavier celebrated annually on December 3 has for years attracted throngs of devotees from Goa, neighbouring states, and beyond. This year, however, in view of the ongoing pandemic, devotees will have to participate in the Eucharistic celebrations virtually.

Celebrated with great fervour, the feast traditionally takes place at the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Old Goa where one witnesses an influx of devotees and pilgrims who travel annually on foot to attend the novenas and the feast masses. This year, the liturgy was celebrated in every parish, chapel and institution in Goa, in India and all over the world with devotees attending them from their homes.

The theme this year is ‘Bhagevont Fransisk-achi Dekh Gheun ami Jezuche Govai’ (By walking in the footsteps of St Francis Xavier, let us bear witness to Christ).

Today, on the feast day, masses will be celebrated and streamed live at 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. in Konkani, 8 a.m. in English and 10.30 a.m. (the high mass). All masses are available to the public on the Basilica website (https://www.bomjesus.org/), the Basilica YouTube channel: Official-Basilica of Bom Jesus, Old Goa, and the Diocesan centre (https://www.archgoadaman.com/).

A devout follower of St Francis Xavier, Magdalena Mascarenhas has been attending the novenas and masses every year. “Attending the first novena at 6 a.m. on a cold winter morning was a one-of-a-kind feeling, but this year due to the pandemic we were deprived of experiencing the feel of attending the novena of our ‘Goencho Saib’,” she says adding that the novenas bring people together from different walks of life, different states and religions too. “This year due to the protocols we had to listen to the novena masses on the television but it was not satisfying as we are so used to the ambience of the pandal and feel the spirit of St Francis,” she adds.

Zemira Campos from Panaji who made it a point to attend all the novenas and the feast mass for the last 30 years, says: “That joy is missing now. Although I heard mass online, I really missed the excitement of going to the fair and meeting so many people from all over Goa, India and even abroad who would come especially for this festive season starting with this feast of St Francis Xavier.”

Usually teeming with people this time of year, Old Goa is especially deprived of its festive look this time around in the absence of the annual fair. Agnes Fatima Pinto from Baina, Vasco who misses the annual fair along with attending the novenas and feast says: “It’s like having worked hard for something and you don’t get rewarded. I am missing the choris pao this year. It used to be like a mini family vacation and a reunion which couldn’t be possible this year.”

Agnel Mario Gomes from Ponda however admits that missing the Old Goa feast mass and novenas has not affected him as much. “According to me faith doesn’t depend on visiting the Basilica only during novenas and the feast. One should pray to St Francis Xavier with faith even when you are sick or disabled at home or anywhere around the world,” he says adding that ‘Goencho Saib’ is truly the saviour and protector for all Goans.

Although all masses will be closed to the public, the church permits in-person veneration of the saint’s sacred relics. Veneration of the relics will be allowed today from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. However, as per MHA guidelines, garlands, candles, water bottles, touching and kissing of statues, holy water fonts, etc will be prohibited.

Parish priest, Se Cathedral, Fr Alfred Vaz says: “This pandemic has forced us to maintain distance from one another but St Francis Xavier unites us and brings us closer to him. That’s his influence on us irrespective of caste and creed.”

(All masses will be live on the Basilica website (https://www.bomjesus.org/), the Basilica YouTube channel: Official-Basilica of Bom Jesus, Old Goa, and the Diocesan centre (https://www.archgoadaman.com/).

(With inputs from Danuska Da Gama)