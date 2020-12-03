Ballads from Goa, with love

Goan cultural group Goychim Lharam is all set to release three music videos of Goan mandos.

NT BUZZ gets a sneak peek

CHRISTINE MACHADO | NT BUZZ

The mando is an intrinsic part of Goan culture. However, barring a few competitions and events, it does not get much stage presence, especially in recent times. Thus with an aim to change this and take mando to the world, the cultural group Goychim Lharam, which is noted for their mando performances and promotion of Goan culture, is all set to come out with three music videos of Goan mandos. Of these, two of them – ‘Mog Mogacho Suskar’ and ‘Mogachi Chitt’ – are original mandos by the group.

Composed by Fr Milagres Dias and leader of the group Floscy Gracias, ‘Mog Mogacho Suskar’ was first performed at the 53rd Mando Festival 2019 organised by Goa Cultural and Social Centre at Kala Academy, Panaji.

The story of the mando is based on a love story of a couple who fall in love at a local prayer gathering. When one of them is later found to be terminally ill, they decide to continue to stand by each other though family and friends advise the contrary. “The message the mando tries to drive home is that true love should withstand any hardships or turbulences that may be unexpected visitors in a relationship,” says Gracias. The dulpods meanwhile are based on the current scenario of modern families with an attempt to compare it with the years gone by. “The dulpods try to bring to light the selfless life practices that were prevalent some decades ago, which have now been replaced with self-centredness and selfishness,” says Gracias.

‘Mogachi Chitt’ is composed by Peter Azavedo and is based on the daily encounters of two people who over a period of time gradually end up falling in love with each other. Subsequently vows are made to spend the rest of their lives with each other with the promise to give all of one to the other, living life with romance-filled adventures. The mando video tries to depict the actual gatherings that happened in aristocratic or elite families on occasions of festival or engagements or weddings during the Portuguese era.

The preceding dulpods have been written by Fr Milagres and Gracias. “These dulpods are based on scenarios during elections, the fast foods that are slowly replacing home-cooked traditional delicacies, etc. A mention is also made about the recent anxiety caused due to adulteration in fish which is a staple food available in markets,” says Gracias.

The third mando is a traditional one titled ‘Natalam Ratrick’ (On Christmas Night) written by Fr Simon D’Cunha and is based on a love story of a couple who meet on a Christmas night, where they feel a strong vibe towards each other. “Following this encounter the lovers meet each other and spend time endlessly with a vow of matrimony. The latter portion of the love story is faced with challenges and the couple decides to stand by each other through thick and thin,” says Gracias.

In the music video, five couples are seen dancing. An attempt has been made to keep the originality of the dance steps, including the body postures which the elite families of the yesteryears used to perform at their gatherings.

Ivan Gonsalves and Gracias have performed the lead vocals for all three mandos and acoustic instruments like ghumot, violins, guitar and double bass have been used. The vocal and music arrangements for the mando and dulpods are done by Avinash Fernandes, Seby Fernandes, Fr Simon D’Cunha, Johann Quadros and Gracias.

The dubbing was done at MIND VISION STUDIO, Panaji and mixing and mastering at Jojo Production Studio, Andheri-Mumbai under Joe D’Costa. The videos were shot at the Menezes Braganza House, Chandor, and videography has been done by Foreman Studio, Fatorda.

The project was produced by Frankey Gerard Fernandes, who is of Goan origin and is settled in Melbourne, Australia.

A teaser of the music videos will be released on CCRTV on December 4, and these will then be released in their entirety on different dates on the Goychim Lharam YouTube channel.

Gracias is hopeful that this project will help reignite the love for the Goan mando. “While people of the older generation love mandos, the present generation want fast music. It is up to us to make the youth know and understand our culture. In fact for this very reason I make it a point that half the members in my group are youth. It is only when they are involved in such performances that they will come to like and appreciate this,” says Gracias. And thus, she believes that there needs to be more platforms to showcase the mando, which are lacking. “The government and organisers should undertake responsibly the task of reviving and maintaining the fading culture, and involve citizens to uphold their traditions by providing suitable platforms in addition to the current existing festivals. A sense of belongingness ought to prevail among the younger generation towards the culture and tradition of our motherland,” she says.

(‘Mog Mogacho Suskar’, ‘Natalam Ratrick’ and ‘Mogachi Chitt’ will release on December 19, December 25 and January 1 respectively on the Goychim Lharam YouTube channel. A teaser of the music videos will release on December 4 on CCRTV)