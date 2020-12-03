Act it out

NT BUZZ

Goa-based theatre group ‘Theatre Flamingo’ organised ‘TF Actor’s Lab’, a residential workshop for actors at Poinguinim, Goa.

The rigorous workshop focused on theatrical imagination work, body and emotions, voice and emotions, etc. As part of the weeklong workshop, Kalaripayattu sessions conducted by professional dancer and mover, Amodi Sanap were also held along with sessions on Qi-Gong movement discipline developed by acting coach and actor, Keatan Jadhav.

This workshop also focused on rasa theory, classical to realistic acting approaches, deepening the tools for the actor’s creative process for characterisation and page to stage diving, and more. Through rigorous theatre-training programmes, the workshop aimed at instilling self-motivation, positivity, and connection towards the natural organic food among participants and help them in overcoming COVID-19 fatigue.

The workshop received a good response from people from different parts of India and seven people were shortlisted amongst them. The workshop was managed by team members Shravan Fondekar, Shablo Gaonkar, Santosh Naik and Prajakta Kavlekar. On the final day, participants of the workshop presented a performance in which they presented the gist of the seven-days learning titled ‘Inference’.