GSPCB begins sealing polluted borewells at Cuncolim Industrial Estate

Margao

The Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) continued its inspection of industries from the Cuncolim industrial estate that were found to be releasing untreated effluents into borewells. The inspection of the borewells began on Tuesday and the authority has now begun sealing and dismantling the borewells.

Earlier last month, the GSPCB identified and surveyed four fish meal and fish processing units located in the Cuncolim industrial estate and detected untreated effluents were being released in borewells. A team headed by the GSPCB conducted an audit on four units – Sagar Feeds and Processing Industries, Quality Food, Indotech Ice and Cold Storage and United Marine Products.

While some borewells were sealed, United Marine Products had approached the court when it came to seal its suspected ten borewells. After getting the green light from the court, the GSPCB in the presence of the Joint Mamlatdar (Salcete) sealed ten borewells from United Marine Products.

The board had conducted the audit and site investigation of the fishmeal and fish processing units following complaints from local residents over discharge of waste water into water bodies in the Cuncolim industrial estate. During their investigation, GSPCB unearthed illegal borewells, covered under concrete slab, which were used for discharge of untreated effluents from the units connected with chambers/pits/pipes.

Reacting to the developments, Cuncolim MLA Clafacio Dias said he would push for inspection of all the industries in the estate. “We welcome the pollution board’s decision and actions. I have been complaining about the pollution for the past four years. People have been suffering for many years and I am happy that the bore wells have been sealed and the next step will be to check all the factories in the industrial estate. I have asked for the final report and once we get it, I will ask for a meeting with the chief minister again,” said Dias.

He further added, “Only factories with proper permissions will be allowed to function. In the next five days when we get the pollution board’s final report I will ask for another meeting with the chief minister, member secretary of the pollution board and representatives of the factories to take a final

decision.”