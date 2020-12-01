Rising to the challenges

The pandemic has been a period filled with hurdles for entrepreneur Caleb Fernandez both in his professional and personal life. But it has also been one of learning, he tells NT BUZZ

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

The past eight months has transformed co-founder of Nordic Intent (a start-up incubator and accelerator), Caleb Fernandez’s work and personal life. Having moved to a new office space in January this year with his employees, they were quite happy to spend time in the multi-storey building with offices on every level and a recreation lounge at the top with a great view. All the teams used to meet and interact every day at work and hang out at the office after work too.

However, all that changed in March as they began to work-from-home, a week before the lockdown was announced in India. “We were monitoring work policies globally and we saw it coming. Since we started early, we were a lot more prepared and we continue to work remotely from our homes,” says Fernandez. “I never thought work-from-home would work. But this pandemic has challenged my many assumptions, limiting mindset, and beliefs.”

But he does miss the joys of social interactions as it used to be before the pandemic, be it office events or just catching up with friends. “Interacting with people is very important. Especially at work, it helps us understand the other person better and makes communication easier,”

he says.

On the personal front too, Fernandez suffered a major setback during the lockdown when his mother was diagnosed with cancer. “It was a trying time as we had to have frequent visits to the hospitals meeting doctors, getting tests done, checking on reports and starting treatment,” says the Porvorim-based Fernandez, adding that it was a rough patch but it taught him that when you have so many things thrown at you, you just learn to juggle it all. Despite the odds, he managed to strike a balance with his professional and personal life. What’s more he decided to use the extra time on hand to upscale his skills in finance by taking up online courses.

“I also chalked out a fitness regime for myself which included structured workouts and focusing on eating healthy. I set up a gym in my basement and worked out there. One thing the pandemic has done is to make people more health conscious which is a good move. Also since everyone had gotten into cooking, I tried my hand at it too,” he says.

The pandemic is also changing the work culture, he believes. “Suddenly Goans don’t have to leave this beautiful state for the sake of employment. Now if someone wants to work with large corporates, they can do so from the comfort of their homes here. Goans love their state and would prefer working here. But they were forced to leave due to a lack of employment opportunities. Now that has changed as they can work remotely,” he says.

The other big change he sees is that children are growing up in a technologically-savvy environment. “They know how to operate phones, laptops, and tablets. Kids are growing up to be tech-savvy and are already editing graphics and making movies. They know how to operate advanced softwares too,” he says adding that post-pandemic there are going to be lots of changes in business verticals. As for him, once things are back to normal, he wants to make a trip to South Africa. “I’m fascinated by the place and want to go on a wildlife safari.”